Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 21, 2017, 3:45 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
Google's Android O is named Oreo, rolls out soon to Nexus/Pixel devices; update includes background activity limits, picture-in-picture, notification channels  —  Timed with the eclipse today, Google revealed Android O stands for Android 8.0 Oreo.  The next version of Google's mobile operating system …
Peter Bright / Ars Technica:
Intel unveils first 8th gen processors, dubbed “Kaby Lake refresh”, based on an updated Kaby Lake architecture, claims 40% performance increase over 7th gen  —  No Coffee Lake or Cannonlake here; these are doubled up Kaby Lake parts.  —  The first “8th generation” …
John Herrman / New York Times:
After wave of neo-Nazi bans, tech firms' censorship policies were shown again to be arbitrary, not derived from moral awakening or newfound sense of civic duty  —  White supremacist marchers had not yet lit their torches when the deletions began.  The “Unite the Right” Facebook page …
Lucas Shaw / Bloomberg:
Sources: Spotify's plan to skip a traditional IPO and list directly on NYSE draws scrutiny from the SEC, as NYSE's direct listing rule-change is still pending  —  Direct-listing plan is said to draw scrutiny from regulators  —  New York Stock Exchange rule-change proposal still pending
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
HTC cuts Vive VR headset's price by $200, to $599, to remain competitive with Oculus Rift  —  You knew HTC wouldn't let the Oculus Rift's price cut go unanswered for long.  As of today, HTC has permanently lowered the price of the Vive headset by $200, to $599.
Joe Pompeo / Vanity Fair:
A look at challenges facing Verizon's Oath as the integration of NYC's AOL and SV's Yahoo struggles along, after 2,100 were laid off in mid-June  —  Can two once-great Internet behemoths come together harmoniously in an age of mergers, roll-ups, and distribution plays?
Ellen Pao / The Cut:
An excerpt from Ellen Pao's book “Reset”: This is how sexism works in Silicon Valley. My lawsuit failed. Others won't.  —  In December 2010, Sheryl Sandberg gave a talk about women's leadership in which she mentioned “sitting at the table.”  Women, she said, have to pull up a chair …
Kirsten Korosec / The Verge:
Inside Argo AI, an autonomous vehicle technology startup in which Ford pledged to invest $1B  —  In the race to launch autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence expertise is the prize  —  Somewhere between the 14th and 15th floors in a concrete stairwell, Bryan Salesky pauses …
Sarah Anne Lloyd / Curbed Seattle - All:
Chinese bike-sharing startup Ofo enters US with Seattle launch  —  Ofo VP Grace Lin on the launch plan and the bright yellow bikes  —  This week, Ofo's bright yellow bikes will join Spin's orange and LimeBike's green bikes on the streets of Seattle.  —  Unlike our first two bike-share companies …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:45 PM ET, August 21, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Mike Allen / Axios:
Sources: Steve Bannon has told friends he sees a massive opening to the right of Fox News, raising the possibility that he's going to start a network

Lucinda Southern / Digiday:
Inside Spiegel's 60+ year-old “dokumentation” team, a fact-checking group of 70 specialists who work with journalists in a consultative role

Yuyu Chen / Digiday:
Sources: the current rise in political tensions is leading brands to avoid advertising on mainstream news sites, with some avoiding Fox News in particular

Earlier Picks

Brian Heater / TechCrunch:
Microsoft kicks off Xbox One X pre-orders today with a limited ‘Project Scorpio’ edition
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor