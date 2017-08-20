Open Links In New Tab
August 20, 2017, 7:05 AM
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt is now favored by a majority of Uber's board to become CEO; a vote is likely in the next two weeks  —  Sources said a board vote is expected within two weeks.  —  Former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt has become the frontrunner candidate …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google is rolling out autoplaying AI-generated silent 6-second previews for videos in search results, while on Wi-Fi in Android Chrome and Google apps  —  Google announced a major update to its mobile search results pages today.  Whenever your query brings up a video, Google will now show …
Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
Twitter starts sorting popular tweets by topic in the Explore tab on iOS and Android  —  Now you can view tweets sorted by topic, without having to follow anyone, right in Twitter's Explore tab.  —  The social platform released the new feature globally on iOS and Android Tuesday, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.
Ken Schwencke / ProPublica:
The Daily Stormer is back online with free support from BitMitigate, whose founder says he believes in free speech, and wants to promote his company  —  The neo-Nazi site The Daily Stormer was back online Friday with help from a small company whose founder said he wanted to defend free speech …
Taylor Cromwell / Bloomberg:
How US restaurant chains are enlisting Facebook, Amazon, and adopting new tech like chatbots and digital payments, to make ordering and paying for food easier  —  TGI Fridays is letting customers pay bill with Amazon accounts  —  Largest U.S. pizza chains are locked in game of oneupmanship
 

Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Google will livestream official Android O launch on August 21st; teaser file name suggests it will be called Oreo
Jordan Fabian / The Hill:
Donald Trump authorizes elevation of US Cyber Command to the status of Unified Combatant Command, triggering a review of whether it should be separated from NSA
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Essential Phone review: edge-to-edge screen is great, good performance and battery life, but has a mediocre camera, an unproven module system, and no 3.5mm jack
