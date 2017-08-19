Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 19, 2017, 11:40 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt is now favored by a majority of Uber's board to become CEO; a vote is likely in the next two weeks  —  Sources said a board vote is expected within two weeks.  —  Former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt has become the frontrunner candidate …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google is rolling out autoplaying AI-generated silent 6-second previews for videos in search results, while on Wi-Fi in Android Chrome and Google apps  —  Google announced a major update to its mobile search results pages today.  Whenever your query brings up a video, Google will now show …
Electronic Frontier Foundation:
When internet intermediaries like GoDaddy, Google, and CloudFlare bar neo-Nazis, dangerous precedent is set for silencing legitimate voices  —  In the wake of Charlottesville, both GoDaddy and Google have refused to manage the domain registration for the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website that …
Ken Schwencke / ProPublica:
The Daily Stormer is back online with free support from BitMitigate, whose founder says he believes in free speech, and wants to promote his company
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Essential Phone review: edge-to-edge screen is great, good performance and battery life, but has a mediocre camera, an unproven module system, and no 3.5mm jack  —  An arcane artifact from an unrealized future  —  Even though it was announced less than three months ago at the Code Conference …
Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Google will livestream official Android O launch on August 21st; teaser file name suggests it will be called Oreo  —  Today it has been revealed that Android O, the next major version of Google's operating system, will be “touching down” (and likely shown off) on August 21st at 2:40 PM ET via a livestreamed event from New York City.
Anousha Sakoui / Bloomberg:
Sources: movie studios, including Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, in talks with Apple, Comcast to offer movie rentals within weeks of theatrical release  —  Studios are said focused on project despite exhibitor pushback  —  Theater chains are said to seek 10 years of revenue split
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:40 PM ET, August 19, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Maggie Haberman / New York Times:
Steve Bannon is leaving post as WH chief strategist; official statement says departure was by mutual accord, sources conflict on whether he was fired or quit

Suzanne Vranica / Wall Street Journal:
GroupM relaxes its video ad viewability standards, says ads in news feeds don't have to have sound on or be user-initiated to count

Jon Lafayette / Broadcasting & Cable:
Complex Networks, a joint venture of Verizon and Hearst, and cable channel Fuse Media partner to share content and sell ads across platforms

More News

Reuters:
Following President Trump's Monday order, the United States Trade Representative formally launches probe into China's alleged theft of US intellectual property

Earlier Picks

Jordan Fabian / The Hill:
Donald Trump authorizes elevation of US Cyber Command to the status of Unified Combatant Command, triggering a review of whether it should be separated from NSA
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor