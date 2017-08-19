Open Links In New Tab
August 19, 2017, 4:35 PM
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Sources: former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt is now favored by a majority of Uber's board to become CEO; a vote is likely in the next two weeks  —  Sources said a board vote is expected within two weeks.  —  Former General Electric chairman Jeff Immelt has become the frontrunner candidate …
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Essential Phone review: edge-to-edge screen is great, good performance and battery life, but has a mediocre camera, an unproven module system, and no 3.5mm jack  —  An arcane artifact from an unrealized future  —  Even though it was announced less than three months ago at the Code Conference …
Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Google will livestream official Android O launch on August 21st; teaser file name suggests it will be called Oreo  —  Today it has been revealed that Android O, the next major version of Google's operating system, will be “touching down” (and likely shown off) on August 21st at 2:40 PM ET via a livestreamed event from New York City.
Electronic Frontier Foundation:
When internet intermediaries like GoDaddy, Google, and CloudFlare bar neo-Nazis, dangerous precedent is set for silencing legitimate voices  —  In the wake of Charlottesville, both GoDaddy and Google have refused to manage the domain registration for the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website that …
Anousha Sakoui / Bloomberg:
Sources: movie studios, including Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, in talks with Apple, Comcast to offer movie rentals within weeks of theatrical release  —  Studios are said focused on project despite exhibitor pushback  —  Theater chains are said to seek 10 years of revenue split
Reuters:
Following President Trump's Monday order, the United States Trade Representative formally launches probe into China's alleged theft of US intellectual property  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday formally launched an investigation into China's alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property …
 

Maggie Haberman / New York Times:
Steve Bannon is leaving post as WH chief strategist; official statement says departure was by mutual accord, sources conflict on whether he was fired or quit

Suzanne Vranica / Wall Street Journal:
GroupM relaxes its video ad viewability standards, says ads in news feeds don't have to have sound on or be user-initiated to count

Simon Rogers / Google:
Google News Lab and ProPublica launch a new machine learning tool to help journalists leverage hate crime data in their reporting

Jordan Fabian / The Hill:
Donald Trump authorizes elevation of US Cyber Command to the status of Unified Combatant Command, triggering a review of whether it should be separated from NSA
Aloysius Low / CNET:
Asus launches six ZenFone 4 dual-camera phones with the flagship ZenFone 4 Pro, Selfie and Selfie Pro for selfie enthusiasts, and budget-range Max and Max Pro
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
Travis Kalanick files reply to fraud lawsuit, says Benchmark ambushed him in a public and personal attack, and that the case should be privately arbitrated
