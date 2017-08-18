Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 18, 2017, 11:12 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Electronic Frontier Foundation:
When internet intermediaries like GoDaddy, Google, and CloudFlare bar neo-Nazis, dangerous precedent is set for silencing legitimate voices  —  In the wake of Charlottesville, both GoDaddy and Google have refused to manage the domain registration for the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website that …
Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
Social network Gab, popular among the far right, says it has raised $1M+ via crowdfunding as Google removes the app from Play Store for hate speech  —  Gab launched almost exactly a year ago with a definite ethos: Free speech at all cost.  —  That's proving to be an attractive proposition …
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
Travis Kalanick files reply to fraud lawsuit, says Benchmark ambushed him in a public and personal attack, and that the case should be privately arbitrated  —  The former Uber CEO filed court documents late Thursday that say the investors behind the lawsuit ambushed him, and that the case should be privately arbitrated.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Essential Phone review: edge-to-edge screen is great, good performance and battery life, but has a mediocre camera, an unproven module system, and no 3.5mm jack  —  An arcane artifact from an unrealized future  —  Even though it was announced less than three months ago at the Code Conference …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Apple adds new setting in iOS 11 beta that temporarily disables Touch ID, brings up option to call 911 when iPhone users tap power button five times quickly  —  Apple is adding an easy way to quickly disable Touch ID in iOS 11.  A new setting, designed to automate emergency services calls …
Federico Maggi / TrendLabs Security Intelligence Blog:
Researchers find indefensible vulnerability in CAN protocol that controls airbags and sensors including antilock brakes in all modern vehicles  —  In many instances, researchers and engineers have found ways to hack into modern, internet-capable cars, as has been documented and reported several times.
Aloysius Low / CNET:
Asus launches six ZenFone 4 dual-camera phones with the flagship ZenFone 4 Pro, Selfie and Selfie Pro for selfie enthusiasts, and budget-range Max and Max Pro  —  Do you like dual cameras on your phones?  If so, Asus has six pieces of good news for you — in the form of six newly announced ZenFone 4 phones …
Janko Roettgers / Variety:
Reddit now allows users to upload videos; videos can be up to 15 minutes long, with file sizes of less than 1 GB  —  Videos are coming to Reddit, thanks to a new feature that allows users to upload video clips directly to the service.  Reddit rolled out the new video feature Tuesday …
Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
Internal memo: Mic is laying off 25 staffers, primarily from its news and editorial departments, as it shifts focus to video and visual journalism  —  Mic.com laid off staffers on Thursday in what is part of a larger pivot to video that it will begin later this month.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:12 AM ET, August 18, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Lauren Huff / Hollywood Reporter:
In email to friends, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch criticizes Trump's response to Charlottesville tragedy and pledges $1M to Anti-Defamation League

Sara Fischer / Axios:
In less than a month, over 29M unique viewers have watched Stay Tuned, NBC News' daily Snapchat Discover show

Joe Palazzolo / Wall Street Journal:
Executive director Anthony Romero says ACLU will no longer defend groups seeking to march with firearms, deciding case by case, screening for possible violence

More News

Earlier Picks

Skype Blogs:
Microsoft launches preview of redesigned Skype desktop client, adds new features including @mentions, message reactions, media gallery, and enhanced group calls
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Facebook will limit the spread of stories in News Feed that feature either fake video play buttons or videos of only a static image
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor