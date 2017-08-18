Open Links In New Tab
August 18, 2017, 10:00 PM
Electronic Frontier Foundation:
When internet intermediaries like GoDaddy, Google, and CloudFlare bar neo-Nazis, dangerous precedent is set for silencing legitimate voices  —  In the wake of Charlottesville, both GoDaddy and Google have refused to manage the domain registration for the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website that …
Anousha Sakoui / Bloomberg:
Sources: movie studios, including Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, in talks with Apple, Comcast to offer movie rentals within weeks of theatrical release  —  Studios are said focused on project despite exhibitor pushback  —  Theater chains are said to seek 10 years of revenue split
Ryne Hager / Android Police:
Google will livestream official Android O launch on August 21st; teaser file name suggests it will be called Oreo  —  Today it has been revealed that Android O, the next major version of Google's operating system, will be “touching down” (and likely shown off) on August 21st at 2:40 PM ET via a livestreamed event from New York City.
Dieter Bohn / The Verge:
Essential Phone review: edge-to-edge screen is great, good performance and battery life, but has a mediocre camera, an unproven module system, and no 3.5mm jack  —  An arcane artifact from an unrealized future  —  Even though it was announced less than three months ago at the Code Conference …
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
Travis Kalanick files reply to fraud lawsuit, says Benchmark ambushed him in a public and personal attack, and that the case should be privately arbitrated  —  The former Uber CEO filed court documents late Thursday that say the investors behind the lawsuit ambushed him, and that the case should be privately arbitrated.
Jordan Fabian / The Hill:
Donald Trump authorizes elevation of US Cyber Command to the status of Unified Combatant Command, triggering a review of whether it should be separated from NSA  —  President Trump announced Friday he is boosting U.S. Cyber Command to a full combatant command, triggering a review of whether …
 

Maggie Haberman / New York Times:
Steve Bannon is leaving post as WH chief strategist; official statement says departure was by mutual accord, sources conflict on whether he was fired or quit

Lauren Huff / Hollywood Reporter:
In email to friends, 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch criticizes Trump's response to Charlottesville tragedy and pledges $1M to Anti-Defamation League

Jon Lafayette / Broadcasting & Cable:
Complex Networks, a joint venture of Verizon and Hearst, and cable channel Fuse Media partner to share content and sell ads across platforms

Aloysius Low / CNET:
Asus launches six ZenFone 4 dual-camera phones with the flagship ZenFone 4 Pro, Selfie and Selfie Pro for selfie enthusiasts, and budget-range Max and Max Pro

Federico Maggi / TrendLabs Security Intelligence Blog:
Researchers find indefensible vulnerability in CAN protocol that controls airbags and sensors including antilock brakes in all modern vehicles
