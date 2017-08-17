Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 17, 2017, 12:40 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
Tim Cook says Apple will make two separate $1M donations, to Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, in an email to staff about Charlottesville  —  On Wednesday evening Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an email to all global employees condemning racism and bigotry as well as President Trump's response …
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince says firm has stopped protecting Daily Stormer from DDoS attacks, explains his discomfort with policy reversal in email to staff  —  Internet companies typically take a hands-off approach to offensive content on their networks, erring on the side of maintaining an open internet.
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
Apple Pay and PayPal disable support for several sites that promote or sell items glorifying white supremacy  —  A screenshot of some the product offerings from vinlandclothing.com, which was banned from using Apple Pay and PayPal for selling Nazi apparel.  —  Blake Montgomery / BuzzFeed News / Via vinlandclothing.com
Billboard:
Spotify says it has begun to remove white supremacist acts that were flagged three years ago as “hate bands” by the Southern Poverty Law Center  —  Spotify says it has removed an array of white-supremacist acts from its streaming service that had been flagged as racist “hate bands” …
CNBC:
Trump disbands the Strategic and Policy Forum and American Manufacturing Council amid loss of support from member CEOs after Charlottesville comments
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Sprint opens Essential Phone pre-orders with a $260 discount, only offers black versions, and says units will ship by August 28  —  Sprint is now taking preorders for the Essential Phone, and it's offering subscribers a pretty good perk to jump on it early: a discount of about $260.
Justin Duino / 9to5Google:
Alleged renderings of LG V30 show off handset from multiple angles  —  We're less than a week away from the official announcement of the V30, but that hasn't stopped leaked images of the handset from emerging.  The latest to surface is a press render of the device that shows off the phone from almost every angle...
Stephanie Condon / ZDNet:
Box announces Google Cloud Vision API integration, available today in private beta  —  The integration is one of Box's first moves to bring machine learning capabilities to its cloud content management platform.  —  In one of its first moves to bring machine learning capabilities …
More: VentureBeat and Fortune
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
Facebook will limit the spread of stories in News Feed that feature either fake video play buttons or videos of only a static image  —  Like ones that have a fake play button on videos of still images … Facebook has announced two new updates that will limit video clickbait posts from appearing in the News Feed.
See also Mediagazer
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Google adds Q&A section to Maps on Android and mobile search, letting businesses answer questions  —  Google is launching a new feature for Google Maps for Android and mobile search today: question and answers.  I'm sure it won't come as a surprise when I tell you that this feature allows …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:40 PM ET, August 17, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Maxwell Tani / Business Insider:
Sources: Mic is laying off between 20 and 30 editorial staffers amid what is expected to be a larger pivot to video later this month

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
In unexpected move, HBO gave Vice go-ahead to post Charlottesville story to YouTube immediately after it aired on TV

Jonathan Swan / Axios:
Sources: Steve Bannon has told associates that he didn't know he was giving an interview to Robert Kuttner of The American Prospect

More News

Earlier Picks

Tom Warren / The Verge:
HMD Global debuts Nokia 8, a $705 Android device with 5.3" display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, Zeiss optics, available early September in Europe
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Google to roll out voice calling feature to Google Home users in US and Canada soon, but it will lack caller ID except for Google Voice or Project Fi users
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Microsoft debuts Azure Event Grid, an event routing service that complements Microsoft's existing “serverless” offerings Azure Functions and Azure Logic Apps
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor