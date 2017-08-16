|Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
|Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Lucas Matney / TechCrunch:
|Morgan Little / CNET:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Sheila Dang / Reuters:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Keith Collins / Quartz:
|Lauren Goode / The Verge:
|New York Times:
|Sonya Mann / Inc.com:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Abner Li / 9to5Google:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:10 PM ET, August 16, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Facebook:
|Reuters:
|Alwyn Scott / Reuters:
|Niall McGee / The Globe and Mail:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Paul Armstrong / Forbes:
|Jim Finkle / Reuters:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Cherlynn Low / Engadget: