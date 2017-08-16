Open Links In New Tab
August 16, 2017, 10:55 AM
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple has set a budget of ~$1B to procure and produce original content over the next year, could acquire and produce as many as 10 TV shows  —  Company immediately becomes a considerable competitor in crowded market for original shows  —  Apple Inc. AAPL 1.09% has set a budget …
Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
Texts between Travis Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski surface in Waymo-Uber court case, covering thoughts on Tesla, Otto acquisition, DMV probe, more
Tony Romm / Recode:
Apple, Snap, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Cisco, and Verizon among firms who filed amicus brief for cellphone location privacy case going before US Supreme Court  —  In a new amicus brief, tech and telecom companies say law enforcement should have to clear a higher bar to obtain location data.
Sonya Mann / Inc.com:
Source: Lyft spending ~$10 per new user, down from $70 in fall 2016; App Annie says Lyft's US app downloads grew 115% while Uber's grew only 25% YoY in Q1 2017  —  The smaller startup is acquiring customers at a lower cost and closing the gap of its big bad rival.  —  WRITE A COMMENT
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
HTC filing with FCC reveals Google Pixel 2 will have an “Active Edge” branded squeeze feature  —  While this year's Pixel XL successor widely rumored to be manufactured by LG, the smaller Pixel is expected to be again made by HTC.  Recent leaks points to the device looking near identical …
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram gets threaded comments, and Facebook News Feed gets UI tweaks like bubble-style comments  —  Taking inspiration from line drawings, Reddit and Messenger, Facebook is overhauling the design of the News Feed to make it more legible, clickable and commentable.

John Daniszewski / Associated Press:
AP's VP for Standards, John Daniszewski, says the news organization should avoid the term “alt-right” as it is a euphemism disguising racist aims

New York Times:
Source: Hope Hicks will be named new White House director of communications, replacing Anthony Scaramucci, but only on an interim basis for now

Laurel Wamsley / NPR:
Hosting provider DreamHost is resisting a DOJ warrant which it claims requires the company to hand over the details of 1.3M visitors to an anti-Trump site

Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils new Spectra depth-sensing camera tech, expected to be part of the next flagship Snapdragon Mobile Platform
