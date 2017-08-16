Open Links In New Tab
August 16, 2017, 9:15 AM
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple has set a budget of ~$1B to procure and produce original content over the next year, could acquire and produce as many as 10 TV shows  —  Company immediately becomes a considerable competitor in crowded market for original shows  —  Apple Inc. AAPL 1.09% has set a budget …
Sheila Dang / Reuters:
Crowdfunding sites including GoFundMe, Kickstarter, and Indiegogo disallow crowdfunding for Charlottesville murder suspect, with multiple campaigns halted  —  NEW YORK (Reuters) - Online fund-raising sites are turning their backs on activists looking to offer financial support for James Fields …
Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
Texts between Travis Kalanick and Anthony Levandowski surface in Waymo-Uber court case, covering thoughts on Tesla, Otto acquisition, DMV probe, more  —  The epic court case between Waymo and Uber over self-driving car secrets took a tabloid turn last week, as Waymo's lawyers filed …
Tony Romm / Recode:
Apple, Snap, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Cisco, and Verizon among firms who filed amicus brief for cellphone location privacy case going before US Supreme Court  —  In a new amicus brief, tech and telecom companies say law enforcement should have to clear a higher bar to obtain location data.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram gets threaded comments, and Facebook News Feed gets UI tweaks like bubble-style comments  —  Taking inspiration from line drawings, Reddit and Messenger, Facebook is overhauling the design of the News Feed to make it more legible, clickable and commentable.
Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Sources: MongoDB has filed confidentially for IPO, has submitted S-1, aims to go public before year end  —  MongoDB has filed confidentially for IPO, TechCrunch has learned.  The company has submitted an S-1 filing in the past few weeks and is aiming to go public before the end of the year.
Sonya Mann / Inc.com:
Source: Lyft spending ~$10 per new user, down from $70 in fall 2016; App Annie says Lyft's US app downloads grew 115% while Uber's grew only 25% YoY in Q1 2017  —  The smaller startup is acquiring customers at a lower cost and closing the gap of its big bad rival.  —  WRITE A COMMENT
More: RecodeThanks:@sonyaellenmann
Abner Li / 9to5Google:
HTC filing with FCC reveals Google Pixel 2 will have an “Active Edge” branded squeeze feature  —  While this year's Pixel XL successor widely rumored to be manufactured by LG, the smaller Pixel is expected to be again made by HTC.  Recent leaks points to the device looking near identical …
Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils new Spectra depth-sensing camera tech, expected to be part of the next flagship Snapdragon Mobile Platform  —  Dual cameras are so passé.  Qualcomm is getting ready to define the next generation of cameras for the Android ecosystem.

Washington Post:
On Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted an image of a “Trump train” running over a CNN reporter, days after Charlottesville tragedy, but later deleted it

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Source: Laura Ingraham is in talks with Fox News about having her own show on the network, amidst speculation about a bigger schedule shake-up

New York Times:
Source: Hope Hicks will be named new White House director of communications, replacing Anthony Scaramucci, but only on an interim basis for now

Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Amazon launches “Instant Pickup” points to fulfill pickup orders in minutes, now live near a few college campuses in the US
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft acquires Cycle Computing, which makes software for orchestrating workloads in Azure, AWS, and Google clouds, will make future versions “Azure focused”
Ina Fried / Axios:
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich leaves President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, says the divided political climate is causing serious harm to critical issues
