August 16, 2017, 5:55 PM
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple has set a budget of ~$1B to procure and produce original content over the next year, could acquire and produce as many as 10 TV shows  —  Company immediately becomes a considerable competitor in crowded market for original shows  —  Apple Inc. AAPL 1.09% has set a budget …
Birkan Icacan / Google:
Google updates G Suite with collaborative features including ability to give and accept suggestions from mobile devices, better search, more  —  Getting people on the same page for a project can be tough.  It requires managing a ton of opinions and suggestions.
Russell Brandom / The Verge:
After sustained pressure, CloudFlare CEO Matthew Prince says the firm has stopped protecting Daily Stormer from DDoS attacks  —  The web provider CloudFlare has decided to drop the neo-Nazi site  —  This afternoon, the Russian relaunch of Daily Stormer disappeared, just as the original site disappeared on Tuesday.
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer moves to dark web after GoDaddy and Google bans, sharing its .onion address
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
After missing initial June ship date, Essential says Essential Phone models with black finish will begin shipping within 7 days, but white models are weeks away  —  When Andy Rubin's Essential finally announced the details surrounding its first smartphone, people got excited.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
Google to roll out voice calling feature to Google Home users in US and Canada soon, but it will lack caller ID except for Google Voice or Project Fi users  —  Google is rolling out a long-awaited feature for its Google Home smart speaker today: voice calling.
CNBC:
Trump disbands the Strategic and Policy Forum and American Manufacturing Council amid loss of support from member CEOs after Charlottesville comments  —  Members of President Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum have agreed to disband the group, sources told CNBC, as corporate backlash mounts against the president.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
HMD Global debuts Nokia 8, a $705 Android device with 5.3" display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage, Zeiss optics, available early September in Europe  —  HMD Global, the Finnish company that licensed the rights to produce Nokia phones, is revealing the company's first Nokia-branded Android flagship phone today.
New York Times:
Ukrainian hacker identified as “Profexer”, who created malware used in DNC hacking, has turned himself in and become a witness for the FBI  —  KIEV, Ukraine — The hacker, known only by his online alias “Profexer,” kept a low profile.  He wrote computer code alone in an apartment …
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Microsoft debuts Azure Event Grid, an event routing service that complements Microsoft's existing “serverless” offerings Azure Functions and Azure Logic Apps  —  Microsoft announced a new product in its Azure line-up in preview today that will make it easier for developers to build event-based applications.
Jack Ewing / New York Times:
Fiat Chrysler says it has joined BMW's autonomous car partnership with Intel and Mobileye  —  Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will cooperate with BMW to develop self-driving cars, the companies said Wednesday, as traditional automakers look to defend their turf against cash-rich Silicon Valley giants eager to upend the industry.
 

Tony Romm / Recode:
Apple, Snap, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Cisco, and Verizon among firms who filed amicus brief for cellphone location privacy case going before US Supreme Court
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram gets threaded comments, and Facebook News Feed gets UI tweaks like bubble-style comments
Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils new Spectra depth-sensing camera tech, expected to be part of the next flagship Snapdragon Mobile Platform
