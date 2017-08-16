Open Links In New Tab
August 16, 2017, 2:35 PM
Tripp Mickle / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Apple has set a budget of ~$1B to procure and produce original content over the next year, could acquire and produce as many as 10 TV shows  —  Company immediately becomes a considerable competitor in crowded market for original shows  —  Apple Inc. AAPL 1.09% has set a budget …
Birkan Icacan / Google:
Google updates G Suite with collaborative features including ability to give and accept suggestions from mobile devices, better search, more  —  Getting people on the same page for a project can be tough.  It requires managing a ton of opinions and suggestions.
Ben Schoon / 9to5Google:
After missing initial June ship date, Essential says Essential Phone models with black finish will begin shipping within 7 days, but white models are weeks away  —  When Andy Rubin's Essential finally announced the details surrounding its first smartphone, people got excited.
CNBC:
Trump disbands the Strategic and Policy Forum and American Manufacturing Council amid loss of support from member CEOs after Charlottesville comments  —  Members of President Donald Trump's Strategic and Policy Forum have agreed to disband the group, sources told CNBC, as corporate backlash mounts against the president.
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Microsoft debuts Azure Event Grid, an event routing service that complements Microsoft's existing “serverless” offerings Azure Functions and Azure Logic Apps  —  Microsoft announced a new product in its Azure line-up in preview today that will make it easier for developers to build event-based applications.
Adi Robertson / The Verge:
Neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer moves to dark web after GoDaddy and Google bans, sharing its .onion address
 

John Daniszewski / Associated Press:
AP's VP for Standards, John Daniszewski, says the news organization should avoid the term “alt-right” as it is a euphemism disguising racist aims

CNN:
White House confirms that Hope Hicks is its interim communications director

Wil S. Hylton / The New York Times:
Breitbart has quietly shifted the tone of its news coverage in recent months, as it tries to lure mainstream talent and act more like a “legitimate” news org

Abner Li / 9to5Google:
HTC filing with FCC reveals Google Pixel 2 will have an “Active Edge” branded squeeze feature
Tony Romm / Recode:
Apple, Snap, Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox, Cisco, and Verizon among firms who filed amicus brief for cellphone location privacy case going before US Supreme Court
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram gets threaded comments, and Facebook News Feed gets UI tweaks like bubble-style comments
Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils new Spectra depth-sensing camera tech, expected to be part of the next flagship Snapdragon Mobile Platform
