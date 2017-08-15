Open Links In New Tab
August 15, 2017, 12:35 PM
Ina Fried / Axios:
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich leaves President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, says the divided political climate is causing serious harm to critical issues  —  Intel said Monday that CEO Brian Krzanich was leaving President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, the latest executive …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft acquires Cycle Computing, which develops software for orchestrating workloads in the Azure, Amazon, and Google clouds, for an undisclosed amount  —  Microsoft is buying Cycle Computing, which develops software for orchestrating workloads in the Azure, Amazon and Google clouds, for an undisclosed amount.
Ken White / Popehat:
Dreamhost, after working with DoJ for several months, opposes DoJ request for info on owners and visitors of anti-Trump site, including 1.3M IP addresses  —  I used to have DreamHost as a webhost.  We parted ways, but I always admired and appreciated that they reliably stood up for their customers …
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Amazon launches “Instant Pickup” points to fulfill pickup orders in minutes, now live near a few college campuses in the US  —  If you think speaking to your fellow humans is the worst part about going to the local corner store, Amazon might just have a solution.
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft announces general availability of .NET Core 2.0, .NET Standard 2.0, and ASP.NET Core 2.0  —  Microsoft is rolling out .NET Core 2.0, .NET Standard 2.0 and ASP.NET Core 2.0, advancing the company's goal of more of a common .NET platform everywhere.
Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
US judge orders LinkedIn to remove any tech stopping hiQ Labs from scraping public profile data, after LinkedIn sent cease and desist letter in May  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge on Monday ruled that Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) LinkedIn unit cannot prevent a startup …
Barry Schwartz / Search Engine Roundtable:
Google fixes AdWords exploit that allowed advertisers to create non-clickable ads, which led to many publishers getting low cost-per-click rates  —  As many of you know, Google confirmed an AdSense exploit where ad buyers were able to manipulate the ad platform which resulted in many AdSense publishers noticing a huge decline in CPCs.
Tweets: @mdudas
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
KGI: 3rd-generation Apple Watch will ship this year in LTE and non-LTE models, won't have “obvious change” to form factor, will keep 38mm and 42mm sizes  —  Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has released a new forecast on the next generation Apple Watch.
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
Google says it will cancel Daily Stormer's domain registration, shortly after site switched from GoDaddy; Zoho also says it'll stop providing services to site
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:35 PM ET, August 15, 2017.

From Mediagazer

BBC:
Danish inventor Peter Madsen accused of negligent manslaughter after Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was on board his submarine, goes missing

Laura Wagner / Deadspin:
SB Nation's fan sites are run by low-paid contractors, who receive a monthly stipend of ~$600 per month, with posts by unpaid contributors, breaching Vox policy

Isabel Gottlieb / Bloomberg:
MoviePass drops subscription price to $9.95 a month, sells majority stake to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., plans to IPO by March 2018

Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
Microsoft memo: Surface Book return rate hit 17% in late-'15; source: Intel was made scapegoat for Surface Book problems, as other OEMs handled Skylake's issues
Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
Swift and LLVM creator Chris Lattner joins Google Brain following his Tesla Autopilot stint
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
In open letter to Uber employees, Benchmark says it warned Kalanick over a month ago it was preparing litigation and hints of damning findings in Holder report
