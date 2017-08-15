|Sheila Dang / Reuters:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Morgan Little / CNET:
|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Keith Collins / Quartz:
|Karissa Bell / Mashable:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Ina Fried / Axios:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|Mark Harris / IEEE Spectrum:
|Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Paul Armstrong / Forbes:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:40 PM ET, August 15, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Jim Finkle / Reuters:
|Eric Jackson / CNBC:
|Andrew Tarantola / Engadget:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Financial Times:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
|Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
|Ken White / Popehat:
|Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Martin Brinkmann / gHacks Technology News: