August 15, 2017, 3:54 PM
Casey Newton / The Verge:
Facebook is deleting posts linking to a Daily Stormer article that attacked Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer, after article was shared more than 65K times  —  Daily Stormer article violated community standards, company says  —  A blog post attacking a victim of white supremacist violence …
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft acquires Cycle Computing, which makes software for orchestrating workloads in Azure, AWS, and Google clouds, will make future versions “Azure focused”  —  Microsoft is buying Cycle Computing, which develops software for orchestrating workloads in the Azure, Amazon and Google clouds, for an undisclosed amount.
Karissa Bell / Mashable:
Amazon launches “Instant Pickup” points to fulfill pickup orders in minutes, now live near a few college campuses in the US  —  If you think speaking to your fellow humans is the worst part about going to the local corner store, Amazon might just have a solution.
Ina Fried / Axios:
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich leaves President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, says the divided political climate is causing serious harm to critical issues  —  Intel said Monday that CEO Brian Krzanich was leaving President Trump's American Manufacturing Council, the latest executive …
Cherlynn Low / Engadget:
Qualcomm unveils new Spectra depth-sensing camera tech, expected to be part of the next flagship Snapdragon Mobile Platform  —  Dual cameras are so passé.  Qualcomm is getting ready to define the next generation of cameras for the Android ecosystem.
Ken White / Popehat:
Dreamhost, after working with DoJ for several months, opposes DoJ request for info on owners and visitors of anti-Trump site, including 1.3M IP addresses  —  I used to have DreamHost as a webhost.  We parted ways, but I always admired and appreciated that they reliably stood up for their customers …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook adds eBay's Daily Deals to its Marketplace on mobile  —  Facebook is again getting into the daily deals space, this time in collaboration with eBay.  The company has launched a new feature within its Marketplace section on its mobile app, where a selection of inventory from eBay's Daily Deals program is now available.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:54 PM ET, August 15, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
Source: Laura Ingraham is in talks with Fox News about having her own show on the network, amidst speculation about a bigger schedule shake-up

Washington Post:
On Tuesday morning, Trump retweeted an image of a “Trump train” running over a CNN reporter, days after Charlottesville tragedy, but later deleted it

Laura Wagner / Deadspin:
SB Nation's fan sites are run by low-paid contractors, who receive a monthly stipend of ~$600 per month, with posts by unpaid contributors, breaching Vox policy

Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft announces general availability of .NET Core 2.0, .NET Standard 2.0, and ASP.NET Core 2.0
Salvador Rodriguez / Reuters:
US judge orders LinkedIn to remove any tech stopping hiQ Labs from scraping public profile data, after LinkedIn sent cease and desist letter in May
Zac Hall / 9to5Mac:
KGI: 3rd-generation Apple Watch will ship this year in LTE and non-LTE models, won't have “obvious change” to form factor, will keep 38mm and 42mm sizes
