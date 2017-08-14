Open Links In New Tab
August 14, 2017, 12:30 PM
Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
Google Assistant, Voice Search, Gboard, and the Cloud Speech API add support for 30 more languages  —  Speech recognition is one of the most powerful aspects of many Google products, particularly in the Google app where both Voice Search and the Assistant rely heavily on being able to understand what we're saying.
New York Times:
Sources: Uber board mulls offers from SoftBank and a Dragoneer-led coalition to buy from shareholders at discount from last valuation, plus a Pishevar-led offer  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber's board has voted to move forward on proposals by two investment groups to buy shares in the ride-hailing service …
Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
Over 1,000 Android apps, including 3 in the Play Store, found to be distributing SonicSpy spyware that silently records audio, takes photos, and makes calls  —  Three fake messaging apps in the Google Play Store discovered to be distributing stealthy data-stealing SonicSpy malware …
Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
GoDaddy tells neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer it violated its ToS and to find a new domain provider, after it posted an obscene article about Charlottesville victim  —  White supremacist site the Daily Stormer needs to find another domain provider after getting the boot from GoDaddy.
Wall Street Journal:
FBI says ISIS used fake eBay listings to send a total of $8,700 via PayPal to a US-based ISIS operative  —  Affidavit alleges American citizen Mohamed Elshinawy was part of a global network stretching from Britain to Bangladesh  —  U.S. investigators uncovered a global financial network run …
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:30 PM ET, August 14, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Joe Flint / Wall Street Journal:
Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix, says the streaming service will provide her with greater creative freedom than network television

Justin Ray / Columbia Journalism Review:
Interview with Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, on how instinct took over as he photographed a car plowing into a Charlottesville crowd

Lukas I. Alpert / Wall Street Journal:
Vice Media partners with Airbnb to offer custom travel packages that reflect its “punk zine” ethos, like a tour of the LGBTQ scene in Tokyo

Chris Burniske / cburniske:
As bitcoin hovers around $4,000, a look at its previous boom and bust cycles, and thoughts about cryptoasset valuations
