August 14, 2017, 10:40 AM
New York Times:
Sources: Uber board mulls offers from SoftBank and a Dragoneer-led coalition to buy from shareholders at discount from last valuation, plus a Pishevar-led offer  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber's board has voted to move forward on proposals by two investment groups to buy shares in the ride-hailing service …
John Cook / GeekWire:
Sources: Google buys Senosis Health, maker of smartphone apps that monitor health metrics  —  Shwetak Patel has struck again.  —  The University of Washington computer scientist has sold his newest Seattle startup company, Senosis Health, to Google, according to sources familiar with the deal.
Chris Burniske / cburniske:
As bitcoin hovers around $4,000, a look at its previous boom and bust cycles, and thoughts about cryptoasset valuations  —  As the cryptoasset markets develop we'll see many booms and busts as enthusiasm waxes and wanes.  Waxing and waning is all part of riding a rocket to the moon.
Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
Over 1,000 Android apps found distributing SonicSpy spyware, including three in the Google Play Store, which silently record audio, take photos, and make calls  —  Three fake messaging apps in the Google Play Store discovered to be distributing stealthy data-stealing SonicSpy malware …
Ryne Hager / Android Police:
OnePlus' head of product says Android O will be the last major Android update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T, despite the 3T being launched just nine months ago  —  In a recent interview that was published on the OnePlus forums, the head of product at OnePlus revealed that Android O …
Jessi Hempel / Wired:
Baidu COO Qi Lu on company's and China's AI ambitions, Baidu's DuerOS natural language-based AI platform, why Alexa ecosystem is ahead of rivals in US, more  —  A company can have the best technology in the world.  It can have the strongest talent.  It can have the coolest product ideas.
Wall Street Journal:
FBI says ISIS used fake eBay listings to send a total of $8,700 via PayPal to a US-based ISIS operative  —  Affidavit alleges American citizen Mohamed Elshinawy was part of a global network stretching from Britain to Bangladesh  —  U.S. investigators uncovered a global financial network run …
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook discontinued its Groups app for Android and iOS; users will be unable to log in after September 1  —  Facebook is paring down its collection of standalone apps.  The company's experimental “teens-only” app Lifestage, designed to counteract Snapchat's threat, has been pulled from the App Store.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 10:40 AM ET, August 14, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Justin Ray / Columbia Journalism Review:
Interview with Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, on how instinct took over as he photographed a car plowing into a Charlottesville crowd

Joe Flint / Wall Street Journal:
Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix, says the streaming service will provide her with greater creative freedom than network television

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner James Risen joins First Look Media as director of press freedom fund and as a national security correspondent for The Intercept

Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
Samsung opens up beta version of its Android browser to all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later

Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
OpenAI bot has defeated three top professional Dota 2 players in 1v1 play over the last week
