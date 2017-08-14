Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 14, 2017, 5:25 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
Google says it will cancel Daily Stormer's domain registration, shortly after site switched from GoDaddy; Zoho also says it'll stop providing services to site  —  Google has canceled the domain registration for The Daily Stormer, a company spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Catherine Shu / TechCrunch:
GoDaddy tells neo-Nazi site Daily Stormer it violated its ToS and to find a new domain provider, after it posted an obscene article about Charlottesville victim  —  White supremacist site the Daily Stormer needs to find another domain provider after getting the boot from GoDaddy.
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
In open letter to Uber employees, Benchmark says it warned Kalanick over a month ago it was preparing litigation and hints of damning findings in Holder report  —  The VC firm sent a letter to Uber employees to explain why it sued Kalanick and the company.  —  Benchmark Capital sent a letter …
New York Times:
Sources: Uber board mulls offers from SoftBank and a Dragoneer-led coalition to buy from shareholders at discount from last valuation, plus a Pishevar-led offer
Paul Thurrott / Thurrott.com:
Microsoft memo: Surface Book return rate hit 17% in late-'15; source: Intel was made scapegoat for Surface Book problems, as other OEMs handled Skylake's issues  —  Thurrott.com has seen an internal Microsoft memo that indicates that the software giant is readying a broader campaign to undercut …
Kerry Flynn / Mashable:
Snapchat debuts Crowd Surf feature, which stitches together Snaps from select live events by syncing audio, to create multi-perspective viewing experiences  —  Having FOMO about not seeing Lorde at Outside Lands?  Well, Snapchat just released a feature that could help alleviate your melodrama.
More: TechCrunch and SlashGearTweets: @kawaljitThanks:@kerrymflynn
Danny Palmer / ZDNet:
Over 1,000 Android apps, including 3 in the Play Store, found to be distributing SonicSpy spyware that silently records audio, takes photos, and makes calls  —  Three fake messaging apps in the Google Play Store discovered to be distributing stealthy data-stealing SonicSpy malware …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 5:25 PM ET, August 14, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Joe Flint / Wall Street Journal:
Shonda Rhimes is leaving ABC for Netflix, says the streaming service will provide her with greater creative freedom than network television

Lukas I. Alpert / Wall Street Journal:
Vice Media partners with Airbnb to offer custom travel packages that reflect its “punk zine” ethos, like a tour of the LGBTQ scene in Tokyo

Annie Zak / Alaska Dispatch News:
Alaska's largest newspaper, the Alaska Dispatch News, files for Chapter 11, with Alaska Media LLC and local Binkley family working together as possible buyers

More News

Scott Scrivens / Android Police:
Google Assistant, Voice Search, Gboard, and the Cloud Speech API add support for 30 more languages

Earlier Picks

Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor