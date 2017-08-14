Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 14, 2017, 4:15 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

New York Times:
Sources: Uber board mulls offers from SoftBank and a Dragoneer-led coalition to buy from shareholders at discount from last valuation, plus a Pishevar-led offer  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Uber's board has voted to move forward on proposals by two investment groups to buy shares in the ride-hailing service …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Uber's board, minus Kalanick and Benchmark's Matt Cohler, say in statement they are “disappointed” in Benchmark's suit, effectively declining to endorse it
John Cook / GeekWire:
Sources: Google buys Senosis Health, maker of smartphone apps that monitor health metrics  —  Shwetak Patel has struck again.  —  The University of Washington computer scientist has sold his newest Seattle startup company, Senosis Health, to Google, according to sources familiar with the deal.
More: The Next WebThanks:@taylor_soper
Chris Burniske / cburniske:
As bitcoin hovers around $4,000, a look at its previous boom and bust cycles, and thoughts about cryptoasset valuations  —  As the cryptoasset markets develop we'll see many booms and busts as enthusiasm waxes and wanes.  Waxing and waning is all part of riding a rocket to the moon.
Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
OpenAI bot has defeated three top professional Dota 2 players in 1v1 play over the last week  —  An artificial intelligence has beaten one of the world's top Dota 2 players in single combat today.  Danil Ishutin, better known by his gaming handle “Dendi,” threw in the towel in the middle …
Taylor Lorenz / Mic:
Instagram feeds have become dominated by planned candids, dubbed “plandids”, which are usually posed but are supposed to appear effortless  —  Instagram used to be defined by its feed of stylized, perfectly posed images, but this summer a new trend has swept the platform: the “plandid.”
Tweets: @mikeelgan
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook discontinued its Groups app for Android and iOS; users will be unable to log in after September 1  —  Facebook is paring down its collection of standalone apps.  The company's experimental “teens-only” app Lifestage, designed to counteract Snapchat's threat, has been pulled from the App Store.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap's “Other” revenue fell from $8.3M in Q1 to $5.3M in Q2, signaling a decline in Spectacles sales  —  Snap's Spectacles sunglasses may prove to be more of a fad than a must-have device.  Snap revealed during its call following weak Q2 earnings that it generated $5.4 million in …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 4:15 AM ET, August 14, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Justin Ray / Columbia Journalism Review:
Interview with Ryan Kelly of The Daily Progress, on how instinct took over as he photographed a car plowing into a Charlottesville crowd

Michael Calderone / HuffPost:
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner James Risen joins First Look Media as director of press freedom fund and as a national security correspondent for The Intercept

Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
HBO leaks continue, with a hacker posting several episodes from Curb Your Enthusiasm and four other HBO series including Insecure and Ballers

More News

Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
Samsung opens up beta version of its Android browser to all devices running Android 5.0 Lollipop or later

Earlier Picks

Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
“This Is Just Like GamerGate”: How The Pro-Trump Media Turned James Damore Into A Hero Overnight
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor