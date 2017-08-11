Open Links In New Tab
August 11, 2017, 1:50 PM
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
SoundCloud closes new funding round led by Raine Group and Temasek; former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor replaces Alex Ljung as CEO  —  SoundCloud has just closed the necessary funding round to keep the struggling music service afloat.  CEO Alex Ljung will step aside though remain chairman as former Vimeo CEO Kerry Trainor replaces him.
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai cancels all-hands meeting, citing leak of questions and employees' names; sources say some employees have experienced doxxing  —  Doxxing of search company staffers had already started.  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai has canceled the company's much-anticipated meeting to talk about gender issues today.
Bloomberg:
Fired Google engineer James Damore defended his controversial memo in Bloomberg TV interview, says company execs smeared him
Már Másson Maack / The Next Web:
European org urges Apple to support Advanced Mobile Location on iPhones, which gives more accurate locations of emergency calls and is supported on Android  —  Despite being relatively easy, Apple keeps ignoring requests to enable a feature called Advanced Mobile Location (AML) in iOS.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft debuts Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, which enables ReFS by default, adds support for 4 CPUs, 6TB RAM, persistent memory, SMB Direct; ships in fall  —  Microsoft is officially unveiling Windows 10 Pro for Workstations today.  While the operating system was originally rumored back in June …
Andy Greenberg / Wired:
Researchers show how malware encoded into physical strands of DNA can be used to infect computers running gene-sequencing software  —  WHEN BIOLOGISTS SYNTHESIZE DNA, they take pains not to create or spread a dangerous stretch of genetic code that could be used to create a toxin or, worse, an infectious disease.
Andrew Wallenstein / Variety:
Leaked email: HBO offered hackers who stole scripts, shows, and employee info a $250K bug bounty; source says the message was an HBO stalling tactic  —  The HBO hacker has struck yet again.  —  Variety has obtained a copy of another message released Thursday by the anonymous hacker …
Sean O'Neill / Skift:
Vacation rental network RedAwning raises $40M Series A to expand to Europe and Asia  —  A look at the hot tub from a one-bathroom cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, that is one of the properties provided by RedAwning via its vacation network.  RedAwning  —  Skift Take: Among …
Ismail Shakil / Reuters:
Nvidia reports Q2 revenue of $2.23B, up 56% YoY, while profits more than double YoY to $583M  —  (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp reported a 56 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its chips used in data centers and gaming devices such as Nintendo Co Ltd's Switch.
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and co-founder Bobby Murphy say they won't sell any shares this year  —  Snap has an awful Q2 earnings report... but at least its dancing AR hot dog was viewed 1.5 billion times.  To prove their confidence, co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy have agreed not to sell …
Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
Snap reports Q2 revenue of $182M vs. $186.8M expected, DAUs grow 7.3M vs. 8M expected, reaching 173M, and loss grows to $443M; stock down 12%+
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:50 PM ET, August 11, 2017.

Margaret Sullivan / Washington Post:
The departures of Lord and McEnany from CNN call attention to the fact that the network has made too many indefensible hires in the name of evenhandedness

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Breitbart's campaign against national security adviser H.R. McMaster seems to have done more damage to Steve Bannon

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
How Fox News rushed to publish a story about Seth Rich that it later retracted, with key source and Fox News pundit Rod Wheeler later suing the network

Alyssa Abkowitz / Wall Street Journal:
Chinese app developers file complaint against Apple, alleging antitrust violations and accusing it of monopolistic behavior in the App Store
Reuters:
Sources: Amazon is seeking to partner with US venue owners to sell event tickets

Dan Primack / Axios:
Benchmark sues Kalanick for fraud, wants to invalidate 2016 stockholder vote, which would eliminate 3 board seats for Kalanick appointees, including Kalanick's
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
Consumer Reports pulls its recommendations of Microsoft Surface devices after an issue with their “predicted reliability” based on an annual subscriber survey
