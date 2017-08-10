|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Kevin Roose / New York Times:
|Susan Wojcicki / Fortune:
|The Economic Times:
|Marc Vartabedian / Reuters:
|James Vincent / The Verge:
|AnandTech:
|Mark Walton / Ars Technica:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
|Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:20 AM ET, August 10, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
|Robert McMillan / Wall Street Journal:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Katharina Borchert / The Mozilla Blog:
|Lindsey Scott / HIred:
|Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
|Blair Hanley Frank / VentureBeat:
|Ry Crist / CNET:
|Mark Harris / Wired:
|Jason Del Rey / Recode:
|Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
|David McCabe / Axios:
|Rolfe Winkler / Wall Street Journal: