August 10, 2017, 11:20 AM
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook introduces Watch, its redesigned video section for original content, with producers earning 55% of ad revenue, rolling out Thursday  —  Facebook has a new home for original video content produced exclusively for it by partners, who will earn 55 percent of ad break revenue while Facebook keeps 45 percent.
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
Consumer Reports pulls its recommendations of Microsoft Surface devices after an issue with their “predicted reliability” based on an annual subscriber survey  —  NEW YORK— Consumer Reports has removed its coveted “recommendation” designation for four Microsoft Surface laptops it had previously blessed with such status.
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Kaspersky Lab to drop its antitrust complaint after Microsoft agrees to make changes to Windows 10 with better visibility, help with compatibility reviews, more  —  Kaspersky is withdrawing its European antitrust complaint against Microsoft today.  The software giant has agreed to make changes …
Susan Wojcicki / Fortune:
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki defends firing of memo writer, says she's faced gender-based slights throughout her career
The Economic Times:
Flipkart raises undisclosed sum from SoftBank's Vision Fund as an extension of its $1.4B round in April; source says sum is between $2.5-$2.6B  —  Softbank has invested in Flipkart through its $100 billion technology-focused Vision Fund, the Indian e-commerce company announced on Thursday.
Marc Vartabedian / Reuters:
Tesla developing long-haul, electric, semi-truck with self-driving tech that can move in platoons, according to email about road tests between company, NV DMV  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is developing a long-haul, electric semi-truck that can drive itself and move in “platoons” …
James Vincent / The Verge:
DeepMind and Blizzard release SC2LE, a toolkit which includes an API, for AI research in real-time strategy game StarCraft II  —  What can computers learn from playing video games?  Quite a lot actually  —  Teaching computers to play games has always been a useful (if somewhat crude) measure of their intelligence.
AnandTech:
Intel's new server-class SSD with “ruler” form-factor allows for up to 1 PB storage in a 1U server, features hot-swapping, PCIe Gen 5, power, cooling benefits  —  Intel on Tuesday introduced its new form-factor for server-class SSDs.  The new “ruler” design is based …
Wall Street Journal:
How Facebook uses “early bird” warning system to scout popular new tech, then buy or copy it; sources: take-away from an all hands: “don't be too proud to copy”  —  Tiny Houseparty has a promising video-chat app—the social-media giant has noticed
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
T-Mobile's Revvl, a $125 phone with Android 7.0 Nougat, fingerprint sensor, 5.5" screen, 13MP camera, 32GB of storage, and more, to launch Thursday  —  T-Mobile's oft-leaked budget smartphone is now official.  The Revvl is launching tomorrow (August 10th) for a mere $125 if paid all at once.
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft debuts open source Coco Framework to address limitations of enterprise blockchain by making it more scalable, governable, and confidential  —  Microsoft is working to address some of the current limitations of enterprise blockchain with a new cross-platform framework designed …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:20 AM ET, August 10, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Hadas Gold / Politico:
Fox News host Eric Bolling is suing Yashar Ali for defamation and $50M in damages over HuffPost story claiming Bolling sent lewd photos to female colleagues

Erik Wemple / Washington Post:
The New York Times corrected a story on a new federal climate change study after initially suggesting the Trump administration was stifling a damaging draft

Galen Stocking / Pew Research Center:
Pew report: 61% of digital-native news outlets have iOS or Android apps, 97% offer newsletters, and only 25% have an official Snapchat channel or account

More News

Robert McMillan / Wall Street Journal:
How NIST ended up rewriting its 2003 password guidelines from scratch because they were largely ineffective and had a negative impact on usability
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Disney CEO Bob Iger says Marvel and Star Wars standalone streaming services are still being considered
Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
AWS joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which hosts the Kubernetes project, as platinum member, and AWS' VP of cloud architecture strategy joins the board

Earlier Picks

Ry Crist / CNET:
Anker unveils the $35 Eufy Genie, a small Alexa-enabled speaker that is $15 cheaper than the $50 Echo Dot; Bluetooth version coming soon for $40
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Following Mobileye acquisition, Intel will build fleet of 100 fully autonomous (Level 4) cars to test in US, Israel, Europe; first cars coming by year's end
Rolfe Winkler / Wall Street Journal:
Andy Rubin's Essential Products raises $300M from Tencent, Amazon, and others, says Best Buy and Amazon will be its retail launch partners in the US
