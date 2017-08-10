Open Links In New Tab
August 10, 2017, 9:30 AM
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Facebook introduces Watch, its redesigned video section for original content, with producers earning 55% of ad revenue, rolling out Thursday  —  Facebook has a new home for original video content produced exclusively for it by partners, who will earn 55 percent of ad break revenue while Facebook keeps 45 percent.
Susan Wojcicki / Fortune:
YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki defends firing of memo writer, says she's faced gender-based slights throughout her career
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Kaspersky Lab to drop its antitrust complaint after Microsoft agrees to make changes to Windows 10 with better visibility, help with compatibility reviews, more  —  Kaspersky is withdrawing its European antitrust complaint against Microsoft today.  The software giant has agreed to make changes …
Wall Street Journal:
How Facebook uses “early bird” warning system to scout popular new tech, then buy or copy it; sources: take-away from an all hands: “don't be too proud to copy”  —  Tiny Houseparty has a promising video-chat app—the social-media giant has noticed
The Economic Times:
Flipkart raises undisclosed sum from SoftBank's Vision Fund as an extension of its $1.4B round in April; source says sum is between $2.5-$2.6B  —  Softbank has invested in Flipkart through its $100 billion technology-focused Vision Fund, the Indian e-commerce company announced on Thursday.
Marc Vartabedian / Reuters:
Tesla developing long-haul, electric, semi-truck with self-driving tech that can move in platoons, according to email about road tests between company, NV DMV  —  SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc is developing a long-haul, electric semi-truck that can drive itself and move in “platoons” …
AnandTech:
Intel's new server-class SSD with “ruler” form-factor allows for up to 1 PB storage in a 1U server, features hot-swapping, PCIe Gen 5, power, cooling benefits  —  Intel on Tuesday introduced its new form-factor for server-class SSDs.  The new “ruler” design is based …
Ryan Whitwam / Android Police:
T-Mobile's Revvl, a $125 phone with Android 7.0 Nougat, fingerprint sensor, 5.5" screen, 13MP camera, 32GB of storage, and more, to launch Thursday  —  T-Mobile's oft-leaked budget smartphone is now official.  The Revvl is launching tomorrow (August 10th) for a mere $125 if paid all at once.
Robert McMillan / Wall Street Journal:
How NIST ended up rewriting its 2003 password guidelines from scratch because they were largely ineffective and had a negative impact on usability  —  Bill Burr's 2003 report recommended using numbers, obscure characters and capital letters and updating regularly—he regrets the error
Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
AWS joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation, which hosts the Kubernetes project, as platinum member, and AWS' VP of cloud architecture strategy joins the board  —  Just weeks after Microsoft signaled its support for a key cloud computing industry foundation, Amazon Web Services has followed suit …
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Following Mobileye acquisition, Intel will build fleet of 100 fully autonomous (Level 4) cars to test in US, Israel, Europe; first cars coming by year's end  —  The chipmaker just closed its deal to buy auto-visual startup Mobileye  —  Fresh off its acquisition of auto-visual company Mobileye …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Disney to end Netflix film distribution deal in 2019, will launch ESPN streaming service in 2018 and Disney streaming services in 2019
 

From Mediagazer

Hadas Gold / Politico:
Fox News host Eric Bolling is suing Yashar Ali for defamation and $50M in damages over HuffPost story claiming Bolling sent lewd photos to female colleagues

Galen Stocking / Pew Research Center:
Pew report: 61% of digital-native news outlets have iOS or Android apps, 97% offer newsletters, and only 25% have an official Snapchat channel or account

Joseph Otterson / Variety:
NBCUniversal's comedy streaming service Seeso, launched in January 2016 with a price of $3.99/month, is shutting down later this year

Ry Crist / CNET:
Anker unveils the $35 Eufy Genie, a small Alexa-enabled speaker that is $15 cheaper than the $50 Echo Dot; Bluetooth version coming soon for $40

Rolfe Winkler / Wall Street Journal:
Andy Rubin's Essential Products raises $300M from Tencent, Amazon, and others, says Best Buy and Amazon will be its retail launch partners in the US
