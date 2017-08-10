Open Links In New Tab
August 10, 2017, 10:50 PM
Dan Primack / Axios:
Benchmark sues Kalanick for fraud, wants to invalidate 2016 stockholder vote, which would eliminate 3 board seats for Kalanick appointees, including Kalanick's  —  The battle between Benchmark Capital and Travis Kalanick just went nuclear, with the venture capital firm suing the former Uber CEO for fraud …
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai cancels all-hands meeting, citing leak of questions and employees' names; sources say some employees have experienced doxxing  —  Doxxing of search company staffers had already started.  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai has canceled the company's much anticipated meeting to talk about gender issues today.
Bloomberg:
Fired Google engineer James Damore defended his controversial memo in Bloomberg TV interview, says company execs smeared him  —  James Damore defends his controversial memo on Bloomberg TV  —  The former Google engineer, whose controversial memo has triggered a nationwide debate …
Georgia Wells / Wall Street Journal:
Snap reports Q2 revenue of $182M vs. $186.8M expected, DAUs grow 7.3M vs. 8M expected, reaching 173M, and loss grows to $443M; stock down 16%+ after hours  —  Snapchat's parent hurt by intensifying competition from larger rival Facebook  —  Snap Inc. on Thursday said its loss nearly quadrupled …
Business Wire:
Snap Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results  —  VENICE, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.
Alyssa Abkowitz / Wall Street Journal:
Chinese app developers file complaint against Apple, alleging antitrust violations and accusing it of monopolistic behavior in the App Store  —  Complaint accuses Apple of monopolistic behavior by removing apps from App Store without detailed explanation  —  BEIJING—A group …
Reuters:
Sources: Amazon is seeking to partner with US venue owners to sell event tickets  —  NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is seeking to partner with U.S. venue owners to sell event tickets, four sources have told Reuters, a move that could loosen Ticketmaster's powerful grip on the lucrative ticketing business.
Andrew J. Hawkins / The Verge:
Uber rolls out out in-app messaging so drivers and riders don't have to share phone numbers; messages to the driver are also read aloud  —  :Thumbs-up emoji:  —  It was always a bit weird to wait for your Uber driver and then suddenly receive a text from an unknown number.  “Where are you?”
 

Brian Stelter / CNNMoney:
CNN cuts ties with commentator Jeffrey Lord after he replies “Sieg Heil!” in a Twitter discussion with the president of Media Matters for America

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
How Fox News rushed to publish a story about Seth Rich that it later retracted, with key source and Fox News pundit Rod Wheeler later suing the network

Sara Fischer / Axios:
BuzzFeed's live Twitter morning show, premiering September 25 and called AM to DM, will aim to break news in real time

Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
Uber's first employee, Ryan Graves, is stepping down as SVP of global operations, but will stay on in his role as board director
Fitz Tepper / TechCrunch:
Coinbase raises $100M Series D at a $1.6B post-money valuation; round was led by IVP with participation from Spark Capital, Greylock Partners, and more
Mary Jo Foley / ZDNet:
Microsoft debuts open source Coco Framework to address limitations of enterprise blockchain by making it more scalable, governable, and confidential
Mark Walton / Ars Technica:
AMD Threadripper 1950X review: the High End Desktop platform to beat, better than Skylake-X in almost every way, but needs robust cooling setup and power supply

James Vincent / The Verge:
DeepMind and Blizzard release SC2LE, a toolkit which includes an API, for AI research in real-time strategy game StarCraft II
Edward C. Baig / USA Today:
Consumer Reports pulls its recommendations of Microsoft Surface devices after an issue with their “predicted reliability” based on an annual subscriber survey
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Kaspersky Lab to drop its antitrust complaint after Microsoft agrees to make changes to Windows 10 with better visibility, help with compatibility reviews, more
The Economic Times:
SoftBank's Vision Fund invests in Flipkart as an extension of its $1.4B April round; source: total invested is ~$2.6B, includes buying shares from Tiger Global
