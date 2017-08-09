Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
August 9, 2017, 11:30 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

The Walt Disney Company:
Disney will pay $1.58B to acquire additional 42% stake in BAMTech, making it a majority stakeholder  —  The Walt Disney Company announced today that it has agreed to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech, LLC and will launch its ESPN-branded multi-sport video streaming service in early 2018 …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Disney to end Netflix film distribution deal in 2019, will launch ESPN streaming service in 2018 and Disney streaming services in 2019  —  Disney will end its distribution deal with Netflix and launch its own streaming service, the company announced today.  It intends to launch the service in 2019.
Michelle Broder Van Dyke / BuzzFeed:
Airbnb starts deactivating accounts of some people booking rentals to attend “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, VA, citing community rules  —  The rally is set to take place in a Virginia park where earlier this year white supremacists gathered with torches to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.
Ryan Nakashima / Associated Press:
James Damore says he filed complaint with National Labor Relations Board before being fired by Google, claims he was subjected to “coercive statements”  —  MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A 28-year-old former Google engineer who was fired over a memo he wrote about gender differences …
Ali Jordan / Thoughts:
Eric Schmidt's Innovations Endeavors has merged with Israeli venture firm Marker LLC  —  We are pleased to announce the merger of venture capital firms Innovation Endeavors and Marker LLC.  The combined entity will be named Innovation Endeavors.  —  With offices in Herzliya, Israel …
Nikhil Pahwa / MediaNama:
Internet Archive appears to be blocked by Indian government; Indian Department of Telecom, Ministry of Electronics & Info Tech not responding to firm's queries  —  Update 2: Chris Butler, Office Manager at the Internet Archive, responding to a query from MediaNama, saying that their attempts …
Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
KGI: “iPhone 8” to debut same day as other iPhones in mid-September and come in black, silver, gold; Apple can produce 2M-4M this quarter, 45M-50M by year's end  —  Rumors about an “iPhone 8” delay may have been unfounded, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities indicated …
Madeline Buxton / Refinery29:
Instagram tests letting you add a guest to your Live video, rolling out as a trial today with a full release expected in the coming months  —  Double the people, double the fun?  That's what Instagram is banking on with its latest update, which will give you the chance to go Live with a friend …
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:30 AM ET, August 9, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Sinclair's bid to buy Tribune Media draws opposition from advocacy groups, Dish Network, and conservative outlets including Newsmax, OANN, and The Blaze

David McCabe / Axios:
Techdirt receives $250K+ from a group of wealthy backers, including Craig Newmark, to support its legal battle with Hulk Hogan's lawyer Charles Harder

Melody Kramer / Poynter:
Interview with Jacob Hoffman-Andrews, EFF's senior staff technologist, on increasing user trust by decreasing the use of third-party trackers

More News

Earlier Picks

Susan Heavey / Reuters:
US ITC to review Qualcomm's complaints about Apple iPhone patents, sets date for completing its investigation within the next 45 days
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Facebook has killed Lifestage, the Snapchat-like dedicated social networking app for high schoolers it had released last year
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor