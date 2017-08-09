Open Links In New Tab
August 9, 2017, 2:05 AM
Ryan Nakashima / Associated Press:
James Damore says he filed complaint with National Labor Relations Board before being fired by Google, claims he was subjected to “coercive statements”  —  MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A 28-year-old former Google engineer who was fired over a memo he wrote about gender differences …
The Walt Disney Company:
Disney will pay $1.58B to acquire additional 42% stake in BAMTech, making it a majority stakeholder  —  The Walt Disney Company announced today that it has agreed to acquire majority ownership of BAMTech, LLC and will launch its ESPN-branded multi-sport video streaming service in early 2018 …
Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
Disney to end Netflix film distribution deal in 2019, will launch ESPN streaming service in 2018 and Disney streaming services in 2019  —  Disney will end its distribution deal with Netflix and launch its own streaming service, the company announced today.  It intends to launch the service in 2019.
Neil Hughes / AppleInsider:
KGI: “iPhone 8” to debut same day as other iPhones in mid-September and come in black, silver, gold; Apple can produce 2M-4M this quarter, 45M-50M by year's end  —  Rumors about an “iPhone 8” delay may have been unfounded, as analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities indicated …
Susan Heavey / Reuters:
US ITC to review Qualcomm's complaints about Apple iPhone patents, sets date for completing its investigation within the next 45 days  —  WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials have agreed to investigate Qualcomm Inc's allegations that Apple Inc infringed on patents with its iPhone7 and other devices …
BuzzFeed:
Study of 450+ websites, associated Facebook pages, and their owners reveals inner workings of partisan pages: FB is kingmaker, right-wing's more prolific, more  —  How ideologues, opportunists, growth hackers, and internet marketers built a massive new universe of partisan news on the web and on Facebook.
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:05 AM ET, August 9, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

David Uberti / Splinter:
Breitbart names a NYT reporter working on story about government secrecy, lists those who received email from her, and says the reporting demonstrates collusion

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Sinclair's bid to buy Tribune Media draws opposition from advocacy groups, Dish Network, and conservative outlets including Newsmax, OANN, and The Blaze

Christopher Williams / Telegraph:
UK Culture Secretary Karen Bradley asks regulator Ofcom to review Murdoch's bid for Sky again, following the Seth Rich controversy

Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Spotify comes to Xbox One, as Microsoft rolls out new Xbox Live homepage that offers more customization with Fluent Design

Earlier Picks

Greg Bensinger / Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Uber plans to close or sell most of its US car-leasing division to stem unsustainably high losses, just two years after starting the business
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Facebook has killed Lifestage, the Snapchat-like dedicated social networking app for high schoolers it had released last year
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
HBO hackers demand a multimillion-dollar ransom and release emails, scripts, and personal phone numbers of GoT stars in latest dump of stolen data
Barb Darrow / Fortune:
IBM touts improvement in scaling deep learning performance across servers, says its tech reached 95% efficiency across 64 servers housing 256 processors
