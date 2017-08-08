Open Links In New Tab
August 8, 2017, 9:20 AM
Bloomberg:
Anti-diversity memo author James Damore confirms Google has fired him; Pichai tells employees that portions of his memo violated the company's Code of Conduct  —  Engineer wrote memo blasting “politically correct monoculture”  —  CEO Pichai said Google employee violated Code of Conduct
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Didi Chuxing makes an undisclosed investment in Middle Eastern ride-hailing service Careem, which operates in 80 cities across 13 countries  —  A week after its first investment in Europe, Chinese ride-sharing giant Didi Chuxing is spreading its wings once again after it announced a financing deal …
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
In email to employees, Uber board member and co-founder Garrett Camp says “Travis is not returning as CEO”  —  Camp sent an email to employees on Monday afternoon.  —  Uber co-founder and board member Garrett Camp told employees that the company's former CEO Travis Kalanick …
GSMArena.com:
Alleged Google Pixel 2 picture leaks, shows front stereo speakers, the lack of a 3.5 mm headphone jack  —  A tipster sent us a photo of what's allegedly the Google Pixel 2.  It's clearly an early dev unit with all those stickers on the back.  But that's not the interesting part our eyes …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
YouTube rolls out chat to all its Android and iOS users, includes group messaging for up to 30 users  —  YouTube today rolled out the ability to share videos with contacts directly in its mobile app for Android and iOS.  Users can chat about shared videos using text, react with emoji …
Samson Mow / Fortune:
Bitcoin Cash is an untested Bitcoin fork that is putting undue pressure on Bitcoin exchanges and wallet providers to support the currency  —  The newly created Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a rushed spinoff of Bitcoin (BTC), a clonecoin of which there have been many in Bitcoin's past.
Mike Murphy / Quartz:
19 brands in over a dozen categories found to be owned by Amazon despite no up front disclosure, oftentimes selling alongside Amazon's generic house brands  —  When you go to Amazon.com, what are you looking for?  Products from the brands you recognize, or perhaps just the cheapest ones—assuming the ratings aren't terrible?
Shirley Halperin / Variety:
Sources: Tidal hires new CEO Richard Sanders, former president of music royalty collector Kobalt  —  Former Kobalt Music Group president Richard Sanders is the new CEO of Tidal, the Jay-Z-owned music streaming service launched in 2015, sources confirm to Variety.
Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
Intel finalizes specs of Core i9-7980XE: 18-cores, 2.6GHz clock speed with 4.4GHz Turbo Boost, 24.75MB L3 Cache, 165W TDP; priced at $1999, ships September 25  —  When Intel launched its new high-end desktop platform a few weeks ago, we were provided with Core-X CPUs from quad cores …
 

Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
Latest HBO data leak contained a spreadsheet detailing legal claims against the network and GoT stars phone numbers; hackers have demanded ransom

David Folkenflik / NPR:
Seth Rich's parents speak out, say Fox News story has damaged the hunt for his actual killer; they have not received an apology from the network

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
CBS Q2: revenue up 9.4% to $3.26B, profit up 6.4% to $397M YoY; cable revenue up 7% YoY

Eric Bellman / Wall Street Journal:
Tech firms rethink products, expecting the next billion internet users to prefer voice, video, and images to text given lower literacy rates in developing areas

Sam Nussey / Reuters:
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says the company is interested in investing in Uber or Lyft, amid reports Uber board is mulling sale of stock to SoftBank and others
Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
UK government proposes Data Protection Bill that includes new “right to be forgotten” legislation for users and fines for companies that breach users' privacy
