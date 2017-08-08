Open Links In New Tab
August 8, 2017, 1:00 AM
Bloomberg:
Anti-diversity memo author James Damore confirms Google has fired him; Pichai tells employees that portions of his memo violated the company's Code of Conduct  —  Engineer wrote memo blasting “politically correct monoculture”  —  CEO Pichai said Google employee violated Code of Conduct
Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
In email to employees, Uber board member and co-founder Garrett Camp says “Travis is not returning as CEO”  —  Camp sent an email to employees on Monday afternoon.  —  Uber co-founder and board member Garrett Camp told employees that the company's former CEO Travis Kalanick …
Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
YouTube rolls out chat to all its Android and iOS users, includes group messaging for up to 30 users  —  YouTube today rolled out the ability to share videos with contacts directly in its mobile app for Android and iOS.  Users can chat about shared videos using text, react with emoji …
Eric Bellman / Wall Street Journal:
Tech firms rethink products, expecting the next billion internet users to prefer voice, video, and images to text given lower literacy rates in developing areas  —  Tech companies are rethinking products for the developing world, creating new winners and losers
Vlad Savov / The Verge:
Latest photo leak of alleged iPhone case reaffirms new design of all-screen front with a notch on top  —  Apple vs. Google this fall looks set to be a battle of the bezels  —  One of the fascinating aspects of this year's iPhone rumor mill has been the uncertainty generated by conflicting rumors …
Ian Cutress / AnandTech:
Intel finalizes specs of Core i9-7980XE: 18-cores, 2.6GHz clock speed with 4.4GHz Turbo Boost, 24.75MB L3 Cache, 165W TDP; priced at $1999, ships September 25  —  When Intel launched its new high-end desktop platform a few weeks ago, we were provided with Core-X CPUs from quad cores …
William Turton / The Outline:
Sam Altman's project The United Slate aims to help elect ~five candidates in California aligned with its 10 left-leaning policy goals but isn't set up as a PAC  —  The conscience of liberal venture capitalist Sam Altman.  —  Sam Altman, 32, is sitting here in a Y Combinator conference room …
GSMArena.com:
Alleged Google Pixel 2 picture leaks, shows front stereo speakers, the lack of a 3.5 mm headphone jack  —  A tipster sent us a photo of what's allegedly the Google Pixel 2.  It's clearly an early dev unit with all those stickers on the back.  But that's not the interesting part our eyes …
Shirley Halperin / Variety:
Sources: Tidal hires new CEO Richard Sanders, former president of music royalty collector Kobalt  —  Former Kobalt Music Group president Richard Sanders is the new CEO of Tidal, the Jay-Z-owned music streaming service launched in 2015, sources confirm to Variety.
Jack Marshall / Wall Street Journal:
The FT is launching a new mobile app for iOS in the US and UK, six years after it abandoned the platform following disagreements over revenue and data sharing

Brian Steinberg / Variety:
CBS Q2: revenue up 9.4% to $3.26B, profit up 6.4% to $397M YoY; cable revenue up 7% YoY

Tatiana Siegel / Hollywood Reporter:
Hackers leak a month's worth of HBO VP Leslie Cohen's emails and internal documents, HBO says it does not believe that entire email system was compromised

Sam Nussey / Reuters:
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says the company is interested in investing in Uber or Lyft, amid reports Uber board is mulling sale of stock to SoftBank and others
Alexander J Martin / Sky News:
UK government proposes Data Protection Bill that includes new “right to be forgotten” legislation for users and fines for companies that breach users' privacy
Netflix Media Center:
In first acquisition for the streaming giant, Netflix buys comic book publisher Millarworld, the company behind the Kingsman franchise
Brendan Koerner / Wired:
How a Russian hacking team reverse-engineers slot machine pseudorandom generators, then sends agents to casinos to beat machine's odds, blackmail manufacturers
