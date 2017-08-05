Open Links In New Tab
August 5, 2017, 7:05 PM
Louise Matsakis / Motherboard:
Manifesto criticizing Google's diversity initiatives circulates within the company, provoking derision and some support  —  Update 8/5/17 6:39 p.m.: This post has been updated to note that Google has written a memo to its employees about the document.  A link to the full contents of the document has also been added.
Kate Conger / Gizmodo:
Exclusive: Here's The Full 10-Page Anti-Diversity Screed Circulating Internally at Google  —  A software engineer's 10-page screed against Google's diversity initiatives is going viral inside the company, being shared on an internal meme network and Google+.
Bloomberg:
Sources: Apple plans to release Watch with cellular connectivity this year, with LTE modems supplied by Intel  —  Intel is said to supply modem that works with cell networks  —  Apple plans to begin selling new smartwatch by end of year  —  Apple Inc. is planning to release a version …
BBC:
Marcus Hutchins' attorney says he plans to plead not guilty to all charges; judge sets $30K bail  —  US prosecutors say a British computer expert has admitted to creating software that harvests bank details.  —  But Marcus Hutchins' own lawyer says he denies six charges of creating and distributing the Kronos malware.
Orin Kerr / Washington Post:
A preliminary legal analysis of the six counts in the Kronos indictment shows that the government's theory of the case will lead to significant legal challenges  —  The Justice Department has indicted Marcus Hutchins, a security researcher, for allegedly creating and selling malware.  The Verge explains:
Tim Bradshaw / Financial Times:
Sources: Apple glasses prototypes include a fully autonomous AR headset and a Snapchat Spectacles-like device with no screens that connects to iPhone  —  As it approaches $1tn valuation, the iPhone maker is betting on augmented reality and robotics technology
Wall Street Journal:
Google is working on Snapchat Discover-like swipeable stories based on AMP format; stories can be surfaced in search results and publishers' own websites  —  ‘Stamp’ media product is based around company's ‘AMP’ mobile web pages  —  Google is developing technology to let publishers create …
Matt Miesnieks / Super Ventures Blog:
A deep dive into the tech behind Apple's ARKit, how it works, and how it is different from Google's Tango AR platform  —  Apple's announcement of ARKit at the recent WWDC has had a huge impact on the Augmented Reality eco-system.  Developers are finding that for the first time a robust and …
More: SlashGearTweets: @mattmiesnieks
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 7:05 PM ET, August 5, 2017.

Trevor Timm / Columbia Journalism Review:
As pundits decry leaks of transcripts of the president's calls with foreign leaders, it is clear that news value and public interest outweigh any damage

Josh Feldman / Mediaite:
Fox News suspends Eric Bolling while it investigates reports that he sent lewd photos to female colleagues

Sam Levine / HuffPost:
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the DoJ is reviewing its policy on media subpoenas as part of a crackdown on leaks

Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
How the omnipresence of smartphones, tablets, and internet have affected those born from mid-1990s to mid-2000s: high rates of depression, changing norms, more
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook moves entire translation backend to neural networks, built on Caffe2, to handle 4.5B+ translations per day, says it's seen ~11% increase in accuracy
Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
Coinbase reverses course after August 1 hard fork, says it will begin supporting Bitcoin Cash by January 1, 2018
