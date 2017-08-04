|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Orin Kerr / Washington Post:
|The Guardian:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
|Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
|Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
|Steve O'Hear / TechCrunch:
|Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:30 PM ET, August 4, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
|Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
|TechCrunch:
|Jack Nicas / Wall Street Journal:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Julie Bort / Business Insider:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch: