|The Guardian:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
|Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
|Alex Heath / Business Insider:
|Joe Maring / 9to5Google:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Lora Kolodny / CNBC:
|Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
|Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
|Julie Bort / Business Insider:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:25 AM ET, August 4, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Patience Haggin / Wall Street Journal:
|TechCrunch:
|Paul Mozur / New York Times:
|Tony Romm / Recode:
|John Herrman / New York Times:
|Tomio Geron / Wall Street Journal:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal: