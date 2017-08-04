Open Links In New Tab
August 4, 2017
The Guardian:
Marcus Hutchins, who helped stop WannaCry, arrested by FBI after Def Con; DoJ indictment accuses him of helping spread Kronos banking trojan in 2014-2015  —  Marcus Hutchins arrested over his alleged role in creating Kronos malware targeting banks  —  Marcus Hutchins, the 23-year-old British …
Wall Street Journal:
Emails and interviews show Uber bought 1,000+ faulty Hondas, which were subject to recall, in Singapore and leased them to drivers; one vehicle caught fire  —  Chasing breakneck growth, the ride-hailing giant bought Honda SUVs in Singapore subject to a recall—then one caught fire
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook moves entire translation backend to neural networks, built on Caffe2, to handle 4.5B+ translations per day, says it's seen ~11% increase in accuracy  —  Facebook announced today that it has started using neural network systems to carry out more than 4.5 billion translations …
Jean M. Twenge / The Atlantic:
How the omnipresence of smartphones, tablets, and internet have affected those born from mid-1990s to mid-2000s: high rates of depression, changing norms, more  —  One day last summer, around noon, I called Athena, a 13-year-old who lives in Houston, Texas.
Alex Heath / Business Insider:
Sources: Google was interested in buying Snap for $30B+ in early 2016, around Snap's Series F; source says Snap talked with Google about buyout just before IPO  —  We keep hearing that Google floated an offer of at least $30 billion to buy Snap in early 2016.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Google says it will rank better-performing apps, like those that use less battery or crash less often, higher in the Play Store  —  Google today announced it's rolling out a change to its Play Store so that better-performing apps - meaning those that experience fewer crashes and those that don't drain …
Becky Peterson / Business Insider:
Coinbase reverses course after August 1 hard fork, says it will begin supporting Bitcoin Cash by January 1, 2018  —  The cryptocurrency online exchange Coinbase has decided to support the new bitcoin cash, days after a user exodus temporarily brought its website to a halt.
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
LinkedIn is rolling out a free service to pair users with mentors  —  LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned social network for the working world with over 500 million users, has put a lot of effort into new areas of business like content, education and bringing on new users in emerging markets …
Anya George Tharakan / Reuters:
Activision Blizzard announces Q2 profit of $243M on $1.42B revenue, says it has delivered $1B of in-game revenues  —  (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc raised its full-year adjusted revenue and profit forecasts for the second time on Thursday, as the videogame publisher benefits …
 

From Mediagazer

Will Oremus / Slate:
Facebook's rollout of “related articles” is a sensible way to add context while insulating the company from cries of censorship

Rick Edmonds / Poynter:
CEO Bob Dickey says Gannett still wants to acquire more newspapers, even as same-property print ad revenue falls 16.8% YoY

Rob Beschizza / Boing Boing:
Ken White, aka Popehat, was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours for posting screenshots of threats he received from another user

John Herrman / New York Times:
YouTube has emerged as the new conservative talk radio for a younger generation of right-wing vloggers like Paul Joseph Watson and Stefan Molyneux

Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Facebook confirms it's testing Stories on desktop, with a wider rollout expected soon
Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Facebook to display “related articles” for popular stories, including ones flagged as false by fact checkers, to combat misinformation, after months of testing
