August 3, 2017, 9:25 AM
Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
Instagram: 50% of businesses on Instagram created a story in past month, boosting average daily app use to 32 mins for users under 25, and 24 mins for those 25+
Abigail Summerville / CNBC:
Fitbit Q2: revenue of $353.3M, down from $586.5M YoY, vs. $341.6M est.; 3.4M devices sold; new smartwatch on track for launch ahead of holidays; stock up 6%+  —  Fitbit reported quarterly results and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Wednesday.  —  Here's how the company did compared to what Wall Street expected:
Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
Bitcoin Cash is now the 3rd most valuable cryptocurrency with market value of ~$7B; Coinbase users threaten to sue over lack of support for Bitcoin Cash  —  A new version of bitcoin hit the market on Tuesday and, on its second day of trading, it has already tripled in price and its market cap …
Janko Roettgers / Variety:
HBO security contractor says hackers stole “thousands of internal documents” in addition to episodes and have leaked personal info of a senior HBO executive  —  The HBO hack may have been worse than the initial leaks of a few unaired TV show episodes suggested.
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Asus ZenFone AR, which supports both Google's Tango AR and Daydream VR platforms, now available for pre-order from Verizon for $648  —  Not a bad price for both augmented and virtual reality capabilities  —  Asus' new ZenFone AR, which supports both Google's Tango augmented reality tech …
Canalys:
Samsung and Apple worldwide smartphone sales were mostly flat YoY in Q2, but Chinese makers saw big growth: Huawei up 20% to ~38M, Oppo up 44%, Xiaomi up 52%  —  Palo Alto, Shanghai, Singapore and Reading (UK) - Wednesday, 2 August 2017  —  Samsung continued to lead the worldwide smartphone market …
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 9:25 AM ET, August 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Inside Fox News, staffers express frustration that the investigation into the retracted Seth Rich story remains unresolved

Ryan Knutson / Wall Street Journal:
Trade group predicts US TV antenna sales will rise 7% in 2017 to nearly 8M units as millennial cord cutters discover free TV signals

Julia Dahl / Columbia Journalism Review:
Reflections on writing for the New York Post and how reporter and subject interactions, for the sake of clicks, shape society's perception of news media

Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
Source: Note8 to have 6.3" SuperAMOLED screen, Snapdragon 835 in US or Exynos 8895 globally, IP68-certification, two 12MP rear cameras with OIS, 3300mAh battery
Facebook:
Facebook says it will start ranking faster loading web pages higher in News Feed over the coming months
