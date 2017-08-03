|Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
|Josh Constine / TechCrunch:
|Abigail Summerville / CNBC:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Jeff John Roberts / Fortune:
|Canalys:
|Julie Verhage / Bloomberg:
|Facebook:
|Evan Blass / VentureBeat:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Elzio Barreto / Reuters:
|Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 6:55 AM ET, August 3, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Gunjan Banerji / Wall Street Journal:
|Matt Day / The Seattle Times:
|Rachel Cao / CNBC:
|Barb Darrow / Fortune:
|Ben Thompson / Stratechery:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Kevin Collier / Gizmodo:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch: