August 3, 2017, 2:40 PM
Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
Facebook to display “related articles” for popular stories, including ones flagged as false by fact checkers, to combat misinformation, after months of testing  —  Social-media giant will display related articles to limit the damage of false news without censoring posts
Joseph Cox / Motherboard:
Marcus Hutchins, who helped stop WannaCry's spread, detained by FBI after attending Def Con; friend says his location, condition, and charges are unknown  —  On Wednesday, US authorities detained a researcher who goes by the handle MalwareTech, best known for stopping the spread of the WannaCry ransomware virus.
Steven Levy / Wired:
How Apple developed new Bluetooth Low Energy Audio tech to stream audio directly from iOS devices to hearing aids and cochlear implants  —  My conversation with Mathias Bahnmueller started as pretty much all my phone interviews do.  “Can you hear me?” he asked, and I replied affirmatively.
 

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 2:40 PM ET, August 3, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Oliver Darcy / CNNMoney:
Inside Fox News, staffers express frustration that the investigation into the retracted Seth Rich story remains unresolved

Anousha Sakoui / Bloomberg:
Source: Fox is in talks with Ion Media to operate local TV stations across the US, potentially paving the way for Fox to dump Sinclair as an affiliate partner

Nick Statt / The Verge:
Asus ZenFone AR, which supports both Google's Tango AR and Daydream VR platforms, now available for pre-order from Verizon for $648

Abigail Summerville / CNBC:
Fitbit Q2: revenue of $353.3M, down from $586.5M YoY, vs. $341.6M est.; 3.4M devices sold; new smartwatch on track for launch ahead of holidays; stock up 6%+
