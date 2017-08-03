|Deepa Seetharaman / Wall Street Journal:
|Steven Levy / Wired:
|Dan Primack / Axios:
|Adi Robertson / The Verge:
|Dean Takahashi / VentureBeat:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Joe Rossignol / MacRumors:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Nick Statt / The Verge:
|Michelle Castillo / CNBC:
|Abigail Summerville / CNBC:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:00 PM ET, August 3, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Chris Velazco / Engadget:
|Elzio Barreto / Reuters:
|Chris Duckett / ZDNet:
|Gunjan Banerji / Wall Street Journal:
|Matt Day / The Seattle Times:
|Alex Kantrowitz / BuzzFeed:
|Rachel Cao / CNBC:
|Julie Verhage / Bloomberg:
|Janko Roettgers / Variety:
|Canalys: