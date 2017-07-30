Open Links In New Tab
July 30, 2017, 12:05 PM
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Apple removes all major VPN apps from the App Store in China; the apps allowed users to bypass China's internet censorship  —  The Chinese government's crackdown on the internet continues with the news that Apple has removed all major VPN apps, which help internet users overcome …
Dan Goodin / Ars Technica:
A now-patched flaw in Broadcom WiFi chips opened 1B iPhones and Android devices to a fully remote worm attack  —  Wi-Fi chips used in iPhones and Android may revive worm attacks of old.  —  LAS VEGAS—It's not often that a security researcher devises an attack that can unleash …
Nathaniel Popper / New York Times:
Some Bitcoin backers plan to launch a competing version called Bitcoin Cash on August 1, with support for more transactions per block  —  SAN FRANCISCO — For the last two years, rival factions have been vying for control of the Bitcoin virtual currency and its global network of computers and supporters.
Ryan Mac / BuzzFeed:
Current and former SoundCloud employees describe the factors leading to its decline, including its attempt to compete head-on with music streaming giants  —  SoundCloud was once a platform beloved by listeners and creators, whose leaders hoped to revolutionize the music industry.
Jessica Pishko / Wired:
Former Lily employees and contractors shed light on the camera drone maker's downfall as it struggled to meet expectations set by its viral launch video  —  In June 2016, Antoine Balaresque, the cofounder and CEO of the hot new startup Lily Robotics, stood before a room of business students …
Stipe / Nokiamob:
As part of patent settlement, Nokia received upfront cash payment of €1.7B from Apple, Finnish company discloses during its earnings call  —  In today's financial results, Nokia mentioned that it had increased cash inflow thanks to an “up-front cash payment of approximately EUR 1.7 billion …
David Gewirtz / ZDNet:
iRobot clarifies CEO's comments, says it never intended to sell Roomba data, will only share data with other smart home devices with customer's permission  —  Exclusive: Are Roomba vacuum cleaners spying on you?  Will iRobot sell your home's mapping data? iRobot's CEO sets the record straight.
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Katie Couric is ending her Yahoo show and departing Oath, but will work with Oath case-by-case for projects  —  But the longtime TV news star will still work with the company on a project basis  —  Katie Couric is ending her Web interview show for Yahoo, Oath confirmed after Recode contacted the company about the development.

Earlier Picks

Bloomberg:
Huawei CEO confirms full-screen display on upcoming Mate 10, as company reports Q2 results, and says it is giving up on very low-end devices
Tim Peterson / Marketing Land:
Twitter is testing a subscription service that automatically promotes advertisers' profiles and up to first 10 tweets a day for $99 per month
Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Expedia leads $400M round for Indonesian travel site Traveloka by contributing $350M; source says Traveloka is now valued at $2B
AltspaceVR Inc:
AltspaceVR, a social platform for virtual reality, to shut down August 3 due to “unforeseen financial difficulties”
