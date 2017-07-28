Open Links In New Tab
July 28, 2017, 9:20 PM
Alex Sherman / Bloomberg:
Source: Charter Communications rebuffs SoftBank's proposal for merger with Sprint  —  Charter Communications Inc. isn't interested in a merger with Masayoshi Son's Sprint Corp. following a published report that the Japanese billionaire was seeking such a deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Stipe / Nokiamob:
As part of patent settlement, Nokia received upfront cash payment of €1.7B from Apple, Finnish company discloses during its earnings call  —  In today's financial results, Nokia mentioned that it had increased cash inflow thanks to an “up-front cash payment of approximately EUR 1.7 billion …
Bloomberg:
Huawei CEO confirms full-screen display on upcoming Mate 10, as company reports Q2 results, and says it is giving up on very low-end devices  —  It aims to ship as many as 150 million smartphones in 2017  —  The Chinese firm chalked up $42 billion in first-half revenue
Kara Swisher / Recode:
Katie Couric is ending her Yahoo show and departing Oath, but will work with Oath case-by-case for projects  —  But the longtime TV news star will still work with the company on a project basis  —  Katie Couric is ending her Web interview show for Yahoo, Oath confirmed after Recode contacted the company about the development.
Amazon.com:
Amazon reports Q2 revenue of $38B, up 25% YoY, as net income drops from $857M to $197M YoY; AWS revenue rose 42% YoY to $4.1B; headcount reaches 382K, up 31K
AltspaceVR Inc:
AltspaceVR, a social platform for virtual reality, to shut down August 3 due to “unforeseen financial difficulties”  —  It is with a tremendously heavy heart that we let you all know that we are closing down AltspaceVR on August 3rd, 7PM PDT.  The company has run …
Yoolim Lee / Bloomberg:
Expedia leads $400M round for Indonesian travel site Traveloka by contributing $350M; source says Traveloka is now valued at $2B  —  Traveloka Holding Ltd. raised $400 million in a funding round led by Expedia Inc. that conferred a $2 billion valuation on Indonesia's largest online travel startup …

From Mediagazer

Axios:
Sources: Anthony Scaramucci has told associates he plans to dramatically pare back his interactions with journalists following his comments to The New Yorker

Sydney Ember / New York Times:
Emerson Collective, founded by Laurene Powell Jobs, agrees to acquire a majority stake in The Atlantic, with full ownership possible in the coming years

BuzzFeed:
Sources: Mikhail Lesin, Putin's former media czar who founded Russia Today, was murdered in DC just before a planned meeting with US Justice Department

Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
Meg Whitman says she will not be Uber CEO, is fully committed to HPE and is not going anywhere

Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Will.i.am's wearable startup i.am+ acquires Wink smart home hub from Flex
Khari Johnson / VentureBeat:
Facebook unveils Messenger Platform 2.1 with built-in natural language processing, a payments SDK, and bot-to-human handover protocol in open beta
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Apple confirms it has discontinued iPod nano and iPod shuffle; iPod touch now costs $199 for 32GB and $299 for 128GB
