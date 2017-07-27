Open Links In New Tab
July 27, 2017, 10:35 AM
Wall Street Journal:
Samsung posts record net profit of $9.9B in Q2, up 89% YoY boosted by strong chip and Galaxy S8 sales, revenue rose to $54.8B, up 19.8%  —  Results position the company to top Apple in quarterly profits  —  SEOUL—Samsung Electronics Co. delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits …
Michael Sheetz / CNBC:
Twitter's Q2 revenue of $574M beats expectations, but monthly active users remain flat at 328M; advertising revenue decreased 8% YoY to $489M, shares fall 8%+  —  - Twitter posted better-than-expected EPS and revenue growth in its second-quarter earnings report.
Facebook:
Facebook Q2: $9.3B revenue, up 45% YoY, mobile made 87% of total; profit up 71% YoY; 1.3B DAUs, up 17% YoY; 2B MAUs, up 17% YoY; 20.7K headcount, up 43% YoY
Micah Singleton / The Verge:
Google plans to merge Google Play Music with YouTube Red to create a new streaming service, YouTube's head of music Lyor Cohen confirmed  —  One service to cover everything (almost)  —  YouTube's head of music confirmed that the company is planning on merging its Google Play Music service …
U.S. Department of Justice:
US Justice Department charges Russia's Alexander Vinnik on suspicion of laundering $4B+ funds via bitcoin, alleges funds obtained via Mt.Gox hack  —  Defendant Alexander Vinnik Was Arrested in Greece to Face Charges in the United States; Bitcoin Exchange Alleged to Have Received Deposits Valued at Over $4 Billion
CNBC:
Sources: Amazon's 1492, a skunkworks lab, is working on healthcare tech including a platform for medical records, telemedicine, and apps for devices like Echo  —  - Areas of exploration include a platform for electronic medical record data, telemedicine and health apps for existing devices like the Amazon Echo.
Tom Krazit / GeekWire:
Microsoft debuts Azure Container Instances, which make it easier to deploy and bill containers on Azure, and joins foundation that oversees Kubernetes  —  Microsoft's cloud business is making two notable moves involving containers Wednesday — unveiling a new service that aims to make it much easier …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Tech leaders including Tim Cook, Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, and Marc Benioff speak out against Trump's transgender troop ban  —  Salesforce and the CEO of Google are among the first tech leaders to publicly speak out after President Trump's announcement Wednesday …
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network:
US Treasury's FinCEN fines BTC-e $110M for violating US anti-money laundering laws  —  Immediate Release  —  WASHINGTON—The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), working in coordination with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California …
New York Times:
Foxconn says it plans to invest $10B in Wisconsin plant, creating 3,000 jobs, manufacturing flat-panel displays for TVs and other consumer electronics  —  Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics supplier for Apple and other tech giants, said Wednesday it would open its first major American factory in Wisconsin …

July 27, 2017

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Apple and Cochlear partner to introduce the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor hearing implant, which works directly with iOS devices rather than via an app
Eric Newcomer / Bloomberg:
Sources: Uber could appoint a new CEO within six weeks, says head of HR; shortlist has fewer than six candidates, including HPE's Meg Whitman
Bloomberg:
Sources: Facebook to debut a series of original, short-form videos from partners in mid-Aug., after a number of false starts; longer-form content to come later
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Xiaomi unveils Mi AI smart speaker, available in China for ~$45, to control Xiaomi hardware and other smart products, play media, more
