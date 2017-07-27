Open Links In New Tab
July 27, 2017, 1:25 PM
Michael Sheetz / CNBC:
Twitter's Q2 revenue of $574M beats expectations, but monthly active users remain flat at 328M; advertising revenue decreased 8% YoY to $489M; shares fall 12%+  —  - Twitter posted better-than-expected earnings and revenue growth in its second-quarter earnings report.
Wall Street Journal:
Samsung posts record net profit of $9.9B in Q2, up 89% YoY, boosted by strong chip and Galaxy S8 sales, revenue rose to $54.8B, up 19.8%  —  Results position the company to top Apple in quarterly profits  —  SEOUL—Samsung Electronics Co. delivered its biggest-ever quarter of profits …
Micah Singleton / The Verge:
Google plans to merge Google Play Music with YouTube Red to create a new streaming service, YouTube's head of music Lyor Cohen confirmed  —  One service to cover everything (almost)  —  YouTube's head of music confirmed that the company is planning on merging its Google Play Music service …
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Apple confirms it has discontinued iPod nano and iPod shuffle; iPod touch now starts at 32GB for $199, 128GB for $299  —  Apple updated its iPod lineup on Thursday and discontinued the iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle.  —  They were the last two iPods that didn't run iOS, the same software that runs on the iPhone.
Bloomberg:
Jeff Bezos surpasses Bill Gates as world's richest person, with a net worth of ~$90.9B, as Amazon rose in intraday trading; Gates held the top spot since 2013  —  His net worth climbs more than $1 billion in intraday trading  —  Gates has held top spot on Bloomberg wealth index since 2013
Rita El Khoury / Android Police:
LG's mobile division lost $117.2M in Q2, down from a $132M loss in Q2 2016, on $2.39B revenue; LG blames “weaker than expected” G6 sales  —  LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company Again Leads All Business Units;  —  Overall Profitability and Revenues Up Despite Challenging Quarter for Mobiles
U.S. Department of Justice:
US Justice Department charges Russia's Alexander Vinnik on suspicion of laundering $4B+ funds via bitcoin, alleges funds obtained via Mt.Gox hack  —  Defendant Alexander Vinnik Was Arrested in Greece to Face Charges in the United States; Bitcoin Exchange Alleged to Have Received Deposits Valued at Over $4 Billion
CNBC:
Sources: Amazon's 1492, a skunkworks lab, is working on healthcare tech including a platform for medical records, telemedicine, and apps for devices like Echo  —  - Areas of exploration include a platform for electronic medical record data, telemedicine and health apps for existing devices like the Amazon Echo.

CNN:
New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci stirs up internal tensions after wrongly labeling a story on his finances a “leak” and a “felony”

Freddy Mayhew / Press Gazette:
Facebook boosts quarterly advertising revenue to $9.2B with mobile accounting for 87%

Jonathan Peters / Columbia Journalism Review:
A look at Senate Press Gallery rules vs. Constitutional protections after journalists were told to delete images and forbidden from taking photos of protesters

New York Times:
Foxconn says it plans to invest $10B in Wisconsin plant, creating 3,000 jobs, manufacturing flat-panel displays for TVs and other consumer electronics

Ina Fried / Axios:
Tech leaders including Tim Cook, Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Sundar Pichai, and Marc Benioff speak out against Trump's transgender troop ban
