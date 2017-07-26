Open Links In New Tab
July 26, 2017, 10:25 AM
Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Adobe says it will stop updating and distributing Flash at the end of 2020  —  Adobe today announced that Flash, the once-ubiquitous plugin that allowed you to play your first Justin Bieber video on YouTube and Dolphin Olympics 2 on Kongregate, will be phased out by the end of 2020.
Stan Higgins / CoinDesk:
SEC issues investigative report concluding DAO tokens, a digital asset, were securities, and securities law “may apply” to token sales  —  The US Securities and Exchange Commission said today that the offering and sale of digital tokens “are subject to the requirements of the federal securities laws”.
Wall Street Journal:
Trump says Tim Cook has promised Apple will build three “big, beautiful plants” in US, adding they'd be “big, big, big” but no details on timetable or location  —  Apple declined to comment on president's remarks, which didn't include where or when plants would be built
Eugene Kaspersky / Nota Bene:
Kaspersky announces free version of its antivirus software in US, Canada, and some Asia Pacific countries, with global rollout expected over four months  —  Hi folks!  —  I've some fantastic, earth-shattering-saving news: we're announcing the global launch of Kaspersky Free, which …
Roberto Baldwin / Engadget:
Waze joins Google Maps on Android Auto  —  Google Maps has become the de facto way to get from point A to point B. But for commuters and Uber/Lyft drivers, Waze — with Google's transit information overlaid and crowdsourced data — has become invaluable.  The only problem is that while Google Maps …
Sean O'Neill / Skift:
Google is testing vacation rental search in its hotel price-comparison tool using ~7K property listings in Europe  —  This apartment, based in Paris's 15th arrondissement (or neighborhood), is available on Booking.com and was listed yesterday for a booking of 8 to 14 people via Google's “hotel search.”
Arjun Kharpal / CNBC:
Nintendo Q1 beats expectations as revenue rose nearly 150% to $1.37B on strong demand for the Switch console, which sold 1.97M units in Q1, 4.71M in total  —  - The company sold 1.97 million Switch consoles and maintained its forecast of selling 10 million units this financial year.
Anita Balakrishnan / CNBC:
Canalys report: Apple iPhone's market share in China fell to fifth place last quarter, behind Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi  —  - It's an area where Apple has struggled in recent years, with sales down 14 percent year over year last quarter.  —  Apple's share of the Chinese smartphone market fell …
Bérénice Magistretti / VentureBeat:
Khosla Ventures leads $50 million investment in Vicarious' AI tech  —  Vicarious, which is working on narrowing the gap between human and artificial intelligence, announced today that it has raised $50 million in a round led by Khosla Ventures.  —  The Union City, California-based startup …
Camila Russo / Bloomberg:
LedgerX is set to become the first federally regulated cryptocurrency options exchange and clearinghouse in the US after receiving CFTC license  —  LedgerX becomes the first regulated bitcoin options exchange  —  CFTC authorized company to provide clearing services for swaps

From Mediagazer

Tristan Greene / The Next Web:
Sony adds a $10/month sports package option to its Playstation Vue TV streaming service; it offers NFL Redzone, some ESPN programming, more

Jessica Toonkel / Reuters:
Sources: Viacom has informed Scripps Network it is willing to purchase it in all-cash deal; a decision is expected within the next few days

Mike Shields / Business Insider:
theSkimm names Brandon Berger, chief digital officer at Ogilvy and Mather, its new chief business officer as it aims to expand beyond its newsletter

Matt Pressberg / The Wrap:
AT&T beats expectations in Q2 ahead of Time Warner takeover, with $39.8B in revenue, 2.8M wireless net additions, and best-ever 50% margin on wireless

Yossi Matias / Google:
Google adds SOS Alerts in Search and Maps to provide users with information in a crisis
