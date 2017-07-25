Open Links In New Tab
Jan Wolfe / Reuters:
Roomba vacuum maker iRobot hopes to sell its users' floor plan data, seeking deals with Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet  —  (Reuters) - The Roomba robotic vacuum has been whizzing across floors for years, but its future may lie more in collecting data than dirt.
Mehedi Hassan / MSPoweruser:
Microsoft says MS Paint will be available on the Windows Store as a free standalone app in the future  —  Microsoft Paint has been in the news since yesterday when Redmond announced that the software is being deprecated with the upcoming Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
Microsoft Paint, first released with Windows 1.0 in 1985, to be “removed or deprecated” in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update; Paint 3D to remain
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
Alphabet Q2: revenue of $26.01B, up 21% YoY, vs $25.64B est., net income of $3.52B with EC fine, CPC down 26%, and paid clicks on Google properties up 61% YoY  —  Google's parent company Alphabet beat expectations for its second-quarter earnings on the top and bottom lines …
Miguel Helft / Forbes:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai appointed to Alphabet board of directors as its 13th member  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has led the company for the past two years, is joining the board of directors of Alphabet, Google's parent company said on Monday.  —  The more represents a vote of confidence …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook has acquired a content rights startup called Source3 to help fight video pirates  —  Facebook wants to make sure video creators can't get ripped off.  —  Facebook has acquired a startup to help it crack down on users who share pirated videos and other content without permission.
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
HP updates Pavilion All-in-One PCs with new CPUs, micro-edge displays, available in 23.8-inch and 27-inch touchscreen variants, starting from $749.99  —  The new line has a sleek ‘architecturally inspired’ redesign  —  HP just unveiled an updated Pavilion all-in-one (AIO) line of computers …
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Inbound marketing and sales firm HubSpot has acquired Kemvi, a startup applying AI to help sales teams  —  HubSpot is announcing that it has acquired Kemvi, a startup applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to help sales teams.  —  A few months ago, Kemvi launched DeepGraph …
Nick Statt / The Verge:
Facebook Live now supports 4K streaming and Samsung Gear VR or Oculus Rift headsets for 360-degree video  —  You can also watch 4K streams in virtual reality  —  Today, Facebook announced quite a few updates to its 360-degree live video platform to make it more accessible to both creators and viewers.
Tony Wan / EdSurge:
Language learning service Duolingo raises $25M Series E led by Drive Capital at a $700M valuation  —  As the chief executive behind one of the world's most popular language-learning tools, Luis von Ahn ironically struggles with picking up a new tongue.  “I'm actually very bad at learning languages …

From Mediagazer

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Snopes raises $500K in one day, which it will use to meet basic operating expenses like staffers' salaries

Tara Palmeri / Politico:
Scaramucci says he plans to dismiss assistant press secretary Michael Short, the first step in a shakeup of the White House communications shop

Christine Schmidt / Nieman Lab:
The Athletic, a local sports startup with no advertising, raises $5.4M and hires former Sports Illustrated editor Paul Fichtenbaum as its chief content officer

Wall Street Journal:
Sources: Foxconn close to investing in a TV display manufacturing plant in Wisconsin and possibly another factory in the Detroit area

Bloomberg:
Microsoft designs new AI chip for next version of HoloLens, which will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images on device instead of the cloud
Terri Cullen / CNBC:
KKR's Internet Brands to acquire WebMD in $2.8B deal, for $66.50 per share, which is a 20% premium to Friday's closing price
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Grab raises $2B from SoftBank and Didi Chuxing, which says the round could expand by $500M, to help defeat Uber in SE Asia; source: Grab valuation now over $6B
