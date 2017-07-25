Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 25, 2017, 3:55 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
Adobe says it will stop updating and distributing Flash at the end of 2020  —  Adobe today announced that Flash, the once-ubiquitous plugin that allowed you to play your first Justin Bieber video on YouTube and Dolphin Olympics 2 on Kongregate, will be phased out by the end of 2020.
Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
Giphy launches its GIF Maker tool for mobile browsers  —  Giphy, the online database and search engine for all things GIF, has announced that it's launching its popular GIF Maker tool for mobile web browsers.  —  First introduced for desktop browsers back in 2015, GIF Maker is a fairly simple tool …
Yossi Matias / Google:
Google adds SOS Alerts in Search and Maps to provide users with information in a crisis  —  In times of crisis, access to timely, actionable information is crucial.  Working alongside trained responders and volunteers on the ground, technology plays a vital role in providing information …
Thuy Ong / The Verge:
HP updates Pavilion all-in-one PCs with new CPUs, micro-edge displays, available in 23.8-inch and 27-inch touchscreen variants, starting at $749.99  —  The new line has a sleek ‘architecturally inspired’ redesign  —  HP just unveiled an updated Pavilion all-in-one (AIO) line of computers …
Anthony Ha / TechCrunch:
Inbound marketing and sales firm HubSpot has acquired Kemvi, a startup applying AI to help sales teams  —  HubSpot is announcing that it has acquired Kemvi, a startup applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to help sales teams.  —  A few months ago, Kemvi launched DeepGraph …
Natasha Lomas / TechCrunch:
Barcelona-based keyboard startup ThingThing reaches deal with founders of keyboard app Fleksy to continue development, after Pinterest acqui-hired Fleksy  —  Third party keyboards might seem like an app fad blast from the recent past.  But the smartphone keyboard space could be set for a shake …
More: Android Police and MacRumorsThanks:@riptari
Taylor Soper / GeekWire:
Trucking network Convoy raises $62M Series B led by YC's Continuity growth fund; investors include Bill Gates' Cascade, Marc Benioff, Bezos Expeditions  —  It's a warm summer afternoon at the TA Seattle East truck stop in North Bend, Wash., and Jerry Brooks is waiting for business.
Scott Stein / CNET:
Motorola announces a $300 360-degree camera mod as well as the Moto Z2 Force with dual rear cameras, compact design with smaller battery, coming Aug. 10  —  Motorola just applied some Force to its Z2 phone line — the Z2 Force gets dual rear cameras and a shatter-resistant screen.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Watch a 2-minute animated guide to mixed reality  —  Find out how the blending of physical and digital worlds will empower you to do things previously impossible.
eero:
Meet Eileen and Chris.  This is their eero story.  —  Learn how a couple outfitted their tricky Detroit home with perfect, worry-free WiFi.
Zoho:
Zoho partners with LinkedIn to bring Sales Navigator to Zoho CRM  —  Twenty-eight percent of sales reps and business development professionals are using social selling tools 3-5 hours per week, with over 20% spending 5-10 hours per week.
Vantiv:
Join us for a webinar on Deploying payments technology in the cloud: Debunk the myths!  —  Tune in for a panel discussion hosted by Vantiv in collaboration with Microsoft where experts will be discussing the benefits …
Worldpay:
Ever imagine how payments on a VR headset might work?  —  Check out our demo here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 3:55 PM ET, July 25, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Snopes raises more than $500K in one day, which it will use to meet basic operating expenses like staffers' salaries

Ashley Parker / Washington Post:
Michael Short, a White House senior assistant press secretary, has resigned after Anthony Scaramucci threatened to “fire everybody” to stop leaks

Alexandra Bruell / Wall Street Journal:
Nielsen adds Hulu and YouTube streaming services to its traditional TV ratings, the latest step to modernize measurements as digital consumption increases

More News

Earlier Picks

Mehedi Hassan / MSPoweruser:
Microsoft says MS Paint will be available on the Windows Store as a free standalone app in the future
Jan Wolfe / Reuters:
Roomba vacuum maker iRobot hopes to sell its users' floor plan data, seeking deals with Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet
Steve Kovach / Business Insider:
Alphabet Q2: revenue of $26.01B, up 21% YoY, vs $25.64B est., net income of $3.52B with EC fine, CPC down 26%, and paid clicks on Google properties up 61% YoY
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor