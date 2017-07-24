Open Links In New Tab
July 24, 2017, 8:50 PM
Alphabet Investor Relations:
Alphabet Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results  —  Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.  —  “With revenues of $26 billion, up 21% versus the second quarter of 2016 and 23% on a constant currency basis …
Miguel Helft / Forbes:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai appointed to Alphabet board of directors as its 13th member  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has led the company for the past two years, is joining the board of directors of Alphabet, Google's parent company said on Monday.  —  The more represents a vote of confidence …
Terri Cullen / CNBC:
KKR's Internet Brands to acquire WebMD in $2.8B deal, for $66.50 per share, which is a 20% premium to Friday's closing price  —  - Prior to the acquisition WebMD ran a five-month auction and solicited bids from more than 100 companies and private-equity firms.
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
Microsoft Paint, first released with Windows 1.0 in 1985, to be “removed or deprecated” in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update; Paint 3D to remain  —  Long-standing basic graphics editing program, used throughout childhoods since the 1980s, has been marked for death
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Grab raises $2B from SoftBank and Didi Chuxing, which says the round could expand by $500M, to help defeat Uber in SE Asia; source: Grab valuation now over $6B  —  Grab, the ride-hailing company competing with Uber in Southeast Asia, has pulled in $2 billion of new financing …
Bloomberg:
Microsoft designs new AI chip for next version of HoloLens, which will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images on device instead of the cloud  —  New HoloLens processor will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images  —  Tech companies are keen …
Chris Kirkham / Wall Street Journal:
Expedia and Priceline boost inventory of home-rental options to challenge Airbnb, with Priceline Group's Booking.com upping vacation rental inventory by 50% YoY  —  Online travel giants are boosting inventory of home-rental options that can be booked similarly to a hotel, with just a few clicks
Julia Fioretti / Reuters:
EU sets July 20 date for new proposals from Facebook, Google, Twitter to bring their user terms into compliance, after deeming earlier proposals insufficient  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union authorities have increased pressure on Facebook, Google and Twitter to amend their user terms …

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 8:50 PM ET, July 24, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Daniel Funke / Poynter:
Fact-checking website Snopes publishes an appeal for donations to help it avoid shutting down, amid its legal dispute with digital services company Proper Media

Josh Feldman / Mediaite:
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci suggests return of televised press briefings, tweeting “The TV cameras are back On”

Erik Wemple / Washington Post:
‘Fox & Friends’ issues ‘update’ on New York Times-ISIS flap. No apology.

More News

Earlier Picks

Paula Dwyer / Bloomberg:
Some economists say US tech giants are becoming harmful monopolies, need to be broken up; regulators need to consider alternatives to classic antitrust theory
