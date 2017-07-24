Open Links In New Tab
July 24, 2017, 4:40 PM
Alphabet Investor Relations:
Alphabet Announces Second Quarter 2017 Results  —  Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.  —  “With revenues of $26 billion, up 21% versus the second quarter of 2016 and 23% on a constant currency basis …
Miguel Helft / Forbes:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai appointed to Alphabet board of directors as its 13th member  —  Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who has led the company for the past two years, is joining the board of directors of Alphabet, Google's parent company said on Monday.  —  The more represents a vote of confidence …
Terri Cullen / CNBC:
KKR's Internet Brands to acquire WebMD in $2.8B deal, for $66.50 per share, which is a 20% premium to Friday's closing price  —  - Prior to the acquisition WebMD ran a five-month auction and solicited bids from more than 100 companies and private-equity firms.
Jon Russell / TechCrunch:
Grab raises $2B from SoftBank and Didi Chuxing, which says the round could expand by $500M, to help defeat Uber in SE Asia; source: Grab valuation now over $6B  —  Grab, the ride-hailing company competing with Uber in Southeast Asia, has pulled in $2 billion of new financing …
Samuel Gibbs / The Guardian:
Microsoft Paint, first released with Windows 1.0 in 1985, to be “removed or deprecated” in the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update; Paint 3D to remain  —  Long-standing basic graphics editing program, used throughout childhoods since the 1980s, has been marked for death
Bloomberg:
Microsoft designs new AI chip for next version of HoloLens, which will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images on device instead of the cloud  —  New HoloLens processor will let mixed reality goggles recognize speech and images  —  Tech companies are keen …
Kurt Wagner / Recode:
Facebook has acquired a content rights startup called Source3 to help fight video pirates  —  Facebook wants to make sure video creators can't get ripped off.  —  Facebook has acquired a startup to help it crack down on users who share pirated videos and other content without permission.
Julia Fioretti / Reuters:
EU sets July 20 date for new proposals from Facebook, Google, Twitter to bring their user terms into compliance, after deeming earlier proposals insufficient  —  BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union authorities have increased pressure on Facebook, Google and Twitter to amend their user terms …
Tom Hancock / Financial Times:
BingoBox already has more than a dozen Amazon Go-like unmanned shops open in China, plans to have almost 200 more by the end of August  —  Wide use of mobile payments propels country's vendors past the likes of Amazon Go  —  Read next … Like other convenience stores across China …

Paula Dwyer / Bloomberg:
Some economists say US tech giants are becoming harmful monopolies, need to be broken up; regulators need to consider alternatives to classic antitrust theory
Alyssa Hertig / CoinDesk:
As BIP 91 activates, paving the way for scaling of Bitcoin, Jeff Garzik, lead developer of the SegWit2x network upgrade, talks about what's next for Bitcoin
