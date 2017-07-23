Open Links In New Tab
July 23, 2017, 10:00 AM
Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
After multiple user reports of video throttling, Verizon admits it is testing a new video optimization system  —  Verizon Wireless customers this week noticed that Netflix's speed test tool appears to be capped at 10Mbps, raising fears that the carrier is throttling video streaming on its mobile network.
Zoe Kleinman / BBC:
UK government plans to require drones weighing 250g or more be registered; drone owners will need to take a drone safety awareness test  —  The UK government has announced plans to introduce drone registration and safety awareness courses for owners of the small unmanned aircraft.
Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Lyft announces it is opening Level 5 Engineering Center in Palo Alto to develop its own “open self-driving system”  —  Lyft is betting the future of the road centers on sharing autonomous vehicles.  It aims to be at the forefront of that technology with a new self-driving division …
Steven Musil / CNET:
Intel files a public statement with ITC accusing Qualcomm of anticompetitive practices in Qualcomm vs Apple case  —  Intel says Qualcomm's patent spat with Apple is really about quashing competition from Intel.  —  Intel has jumped into the fray surrounding the Apple-Qualcomm patent spat …
Haseeb Qureshi / freeCodeCamp:
Recent $30M+ hack of Parity wallets shows programmers need to rethink the “move fast and break things” mindset when it comes to blockchain and security  —  Yesterday, a hacker pulled off the second biggest heist in the history of digital currencies.
Paul Mozur / New York Times:
China unveils official policy to build a domestic AI industry worth ~$150B by 2030, calling for AI companies and R&D to be at US levels of innovation by 2020  —  SHANGHAI — If Beijing has its way, the future of artificial intelligence will be made in China.
Tova Cohen / Reuters:
Report: US private equity firm Blackstone Group in advanced talks to buy 40% of Israeli hacking tools maker NSO Group for $400M  —  TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Blackstone Group (BX.N) is in advanced talks to acquire 40 percent of Israeli cyber firm NSO Group for $400 million, Israel's Calcalist business newspaper reported on Sunday.
More: NoCamels
Kevin Poulsen / The Daily Beast:
Microsoft using a trademark suit to seize control of domain names like livemicrosoft.net, to cut off Fancy Bear's malware-controlling servers from their victims  —  A new offensive by Microsoft has been making inroads against the Russian government hackers behind last year's election meddling …
Costas Paris / Wall Street Journal:
Norwegian companies plan to deploy an electric autonomous container ship by 2020, with testing starting in 2018  —  The Yara Birkeland, slated for launch late in 2018, will make short trips delivering fertilizer  —  OSLO—Two Norwegian companies are taking the lead in the race to build …
More: Fortune

From Mediagazer

Glenn Thrush / New York Times:
Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary; source says resignation is over Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director

Joseph Lichterman / Nieman Lab:
Reuters study: less than 50% of UK news consumers who got a story from social media or search could correctly name the news org that published it

Sunlight Foundation:
Sunlight Foundation report concludes that Trump administration is “secretive”, “allergic to transparency”, and “ethically compromised”

Ina Fried / Axios:
Microsoft CFO Amy Hood: for the first time, Microsoft got more revenue from Office 365 subscriptions than from traditional Office software licensing
