Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 22, 2017, 1:55 AM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Jon Brodkin / Ars Technica:
After multiple user reports of video throttling, Verizon admits it is testing a new video optimization system  —  Verizon Wireless customers this week noticed that Netflix's speed test tool appears to be capped at 10Mbps, raising fears that the carrier is throttling video streaming on its mobile network.
Sarah Buhr / TechCrunch:
Lyft announces it is opening Level 5 Engineering Center in Palo Alto to develop its own “open self-driving system”  —  Lyft is betting the future of the road centers on sharing autonomous vehicles.  It aims to be at the forefront of that technology with a new self-driving division …
Kevin Poulsen / The Daily Beast:
Microsoft using a trademark suit to seize control of domain names like livemicrosoft.net, to cut off Fancy Bear's malware-controlling servers from their victims  —  A new offensive by Microsoft has been making inroads against the Russian government hackers behind last year's election meddling …
Steven Musil / CNET:
Intel files a public statement with ITC accusing Qualcomm of anticompetitive practices in Qualcomm vs Apple case  —  Intel says Qualcomm's patent spat with Apple is really about quashing competition from Intel.  —  Intel has jumped into the fray surrounding the Apple-Qualcomm patent spat …
Ina Fried / Axios:
Microsoft CFO Amy Hood: for the first time, Microsoft got more revenue from Office 365 subscriptions than from traditional Office software licensing  —  Shares of Microsoft hit record territory in after-hours trading on Thursday, topping $75 a share, after the software giant's better-than-expected financial results.
Microsoft:
Microsoft Q4: revenue of $23.3B, up 13% YoY, net income of $6.5B, up 109% YoY; Intelligent Cloud revenue of $7.4B, up 11% YoY; productivity revenue was $8.4B
Matthew Lynley / TechCrunch:
Dropbox CTO Aditya Agarwal says he is leaving in August after five years at the company  —  Aditya Agarwal, who came in to Dropbox from its acquisition of Cove way back in 2012 and was given the CTO role last year, will be leaving the company.  —  He announced his departure in a post on Facebook.
Facebook: Aditya Agarwal

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Helping homeless parents forge their futures  —  Meet the Detroit nonprofit that's inspiring employees through on-the-job education and training.
eero:
“The eero Beacon is the perfect addition to its family of products”  —  See what TechCrunch had to say about the 2nd generation of eero WiFi systems.
Zoho:
18 Pro Tips to Growth Hack your E-commerce Business  —  It wasn't so long ago, in 2010, when Sean Ellis coined the term “growth hacking.”  He was the man most companies in the Silicon Valley turned to when they needed to scale their businesses.
Vantiv:
Join us for a webinar on Deploying payments technology in the cloud: Debunk the myths!  —  Tune in for a panel discussion hosted by Vantiv in collaboration with Microsoft where experts will be discussing the benefits …
Worldpay:
Ever imagine how payments on a VR headset work?  —  Check out our demo here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:55 AM ET, July 22, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Glenn Thrush / New York Times:
Sean Spicer resigns as White House Press Secretary; source says resignation is over Trump's appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Source: Vice Media is laying off about 2% of its 3K employees across multiple departments as it looks to expand internationally and ramp up video production

Jennifer Levitz / Wall Street Journal:
Joseph Rago, a Wall Street Journal editorial writer who won a Pulitzer Prize for challenging Obama's health care policies, dies at 34

More News

Earlier Picks

Tim / Droid Life:
Samsung sends out media invites for event at 11AM ET on August 23 in New York City, with the tagline “Do bigger things”, expected to announce Galaxy Note8
Chris Welch / The Verge:
YouTube collaborates with Jigsaw to launch Redirect Method, responding to certain keyword searches with videos that discredit extremist recruiting narratives
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor