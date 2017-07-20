|Russell Brandom / The Verge:
|Tom Warren / The Verge:
|Christina Farr / CNBC:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Paresh Dave / Los Angeles Times:
|Peter Kafka / Recode:
|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Wolfie Zhao / CoinDesk:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:40 PM ET, July 20, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Citymapper:
|Kate Brumback / AP News:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Leslie Hook / Financial Times:
|Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
|Joseph Cox / Motherboard:
|Phil Howard / The Computational Propaganda Project:
|Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget: