Open Links In New Tab
Mobile Archives
Techmeme
July 20, 2017, 1:00 PM
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor Events

Top News

Russell Brandom / The Verge:
Department of Justice and Europol announce takedown of dark web marketplaces AlphaBay and Hansa Market, both focused on drugs and fraudulent IDs  —  AlphaBay and Hansa Market are gone, dealing a major blow to the online drug trade  —  An international law enforcement effort has brought …
BBC:
OnePlus says it has begun rolling out a fix for a bug that prevented some emergency calls in US, UK, and Europe on the OnePlus 5  —  Phonemaker OnePlus has admitted a glitch in some of its devices prevented people making calls to the emergency services.  —  The issue was highlighted on Reddit …
Tom Warren / The Verge:
Microsoft unveils Cortana-powered thermostat called GLAS, in partnership with Johnson Controls, that will run on Windows 10 IoT Core  —  Built by Johnson Controls  —  Microsoft is partnering with Johnson Controls to build a thermostat.  The software giant unveiled the new GLAS thermostat in a YouTube video today.
Christina Farr / CNBC:
Source: Intel has eliminated its wearables division, which made the Basis smartwatch, and the company's New Technologies Group now focuses on AR  —  - Intel laid off about 80 percent of the team that made the Basis smartwatch in November, and has now eliminated the division entirely, a person familiar tells CNBC.
Chris Welch / The Verge:
YouTube debuts Redirect Method, showing vulnerable or isolated would-be extremists curated videos to combat extreme ideologies  —  YouTube is taking its next step in countering extremism and terrorist content on its platform.  Today the company announced that effective immediately …
Peter Kafka / Recode:
Vimeo promotes Anjali Sud, who has been the video company's general manager, to CEO  —  Anjali Sud gets a promotion; Joey Levin goes back to running IAC full time.  —  Vimeo has a new boss, after going more than a year without a full-time leader.  —  Parent company IAC has promoted Anjali Sud …
Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
Memo: GoDaddy to shut down its AWS-style Cloud Servers service, launched in 2016, on December 31  —  As web hosting and domain registration business GoDaddy prepares to report its quarterly results in a couple of weeks, the company is making some moves to reorganise its business.

Sponsor Posts

Microsoft:
Helping homeless parents forge their futures  —  Meet the Detroit nonprofit that's inspiring employees through on-the-job education and training.
eero:
“The eero Beacon is the perfect addition to its family of products”  —  See what TechCrunch had to say about the 2nd generation of eero WiFi systems.
Zoho:
18 Pro Tips to Growth Hack your E-commerce Business  —  It wasn't so long ago, in 2010, when Sean Ellis coined the term “growth hacking.”  He was the man most companies in the Silicon Valley turned to when they needed to scale their businesses.
Vantiv:
Join us for a webinar on Deploying payments technology in the cloud: Debunk the myths!  —  Tune in for a panel discussion hosted by Vantiv in collaboration with Microsoft where experts will be discussing the benefits …
Worldpay:
Ever imagine how payments on a VR headset work?  —  Check out our demo here.
Sponsor Techmeme
 

About This Page

This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 1:00 PM ET, July 20, 2017.

The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.

From Mediagazer

Felix Gillette / Bloomberg:
Profile of Sinclair Broadcast Group, whose low production values and politically conservative agenda are clashing with local newsrooms as the network expands

Hadas Gold / Politico:
Local TV affiliates convened with the WH on Tuesday as part of a relationship building meeting and to discuss how to book WH officials

Lucinda Southern / Digiday:
A look at CNN Talk, a weekly half-hour politics chat show streamed on Facebook Live and TV simultaneously

More News

Wolfie Zhao / CoinDesk:
Ethereum startup Parity warns of flaw in v1.5+ of its wallet software, says three multi-sig wallets have been compromised and ~$30M of Ether has been stolen

Earlier Picks

Larry Dignan / ZDNet:
T-Mobile reports strong Q2 results, with $10.2B revenue, up 10% YoY, beating estimates of $9.81B, and 1.3M net new subs, ending the quarter with 69.6M in total
Charlie Warzel / BuzzFeed:
As Twitter rolls out new products to tackle abuse from anonymous accounts, users find their reports are often overlooked or handled in an opaque way
Jon Fingas / Engadget:
Samsung's Bixby voice assistant is rolling out to all Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus users in the US today
Mediagazer memeorandum WeSmirch
Home River Leaderboards About Site News Sponsor