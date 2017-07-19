|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Madeline Purdue / USA Today:
|Wall Street Journal:
|Leon Lazaroff / TheStreet:
|Susan Carpenter / 89.3 KPCC:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Camila Russo / Bloomberg:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 12:25 PM ET, July 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Romain Dillet / TechCrunch:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ginny Marvin / Marketing Land:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Steven Levy / Wired: