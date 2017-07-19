|Casey Newton / The Verge:
|Bloomberg:
|Jon Fingas / Engadget:
|Stephen Nellis / Reuters:
|Sam Byford / The Verge:
|Madeline Purdue / USA Today:
|Leon Lazaroff / TheStreet:
|Johana Bhuiyan / Recode:
|Susan Carpenter / 89.3 KPCC:
|Camila Russo / Bloomberg:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Pranav Dixit / BuzzFeed:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Emil Protalinski / VentureBeat:
|Jacob Kastrenakes / The Verge:
This is a Techmeme archive page. It shows how the site appeared at 11:05 AM ET, July 19, 2017.
The most current version of the site as always is available at our home page. To view an earlier snapshot click here and then modify the date indicated.
|Dustin Volz / Reuters:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Jordan Novet / CNBC:
|Katie Roof / TechCrunch:
|Chris Welch / The Verge:
|Ingrid Lunden / TechCrunch:
|Ginny Marvin / Marketing Land:
|Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
|Darrell Etherington / TechCrunch:
|Frederic Lardinois / TechCrunch:
|Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
|Paul Sawers / VentureBeat:
|Steven Levy / Wired: