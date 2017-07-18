Open Links In New Tab
July 18, 2017, 1:55 PM
Steven Levy / Wired:
Google announces Glass Enterprise Edition, which can be used with prescription lenses, has a faster processor and WiFi, an 8MP camera, and better security  —  Don't call Heather Erickson a glasshole.  —  Yes, that's Google Glass on her frames.  But she's not using it to check her Facebook …
Kurt Schlosser / GeekWire:
Amazon has been selling pre-packaged ‘Meal Kits’ to select Amazon Fresh customers, sending Blue Apron's stock down  —  Amazon's newly-discovered desire to begin offering pre-packaged ingredients for home-cooked meals is already a real thing as a selection of Amazon Meal Kits are available on the company's website.
Sarah Perez / TechCrunch:
Amazon launches Spark on iOS in US, a feed customized by users who then browse and shop from product images and stories posted by Prime members and sponsors  —  Amazon today is launching Amazon Spark, a new feature aimed at improving product discovery, which is seemingly inspired by Instagram and its use of shoppable photos.
Kif Leswing / Business Insider:
Mira, which raised $1.5M led by Sequoia, unveils Prism, a $99 AR headset in which screen of inserted iPhone reflects off lens viewed by wearer, shipping in fall  —  Most college kids around their senior year look for internships or a killer beach house for the summer.  —  Not the founders of Mira.
BuzzFeed:
How Uber's hard-charging corporate culture left employees drained, according to interviews with over two dozen sources  —  After a highly publicized corporate meltdown this spring, Uber is working to repair a culture employees and observers say is aggressive, cutthroat, and demanding.

From Mediagazer

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Netflix stock hits record highs on Tuesday, up 13%, even though company says it will be cash flow negative for many years as it focuses on growth over profit

Hadas Gold / Politico:
Memo: Sinclair's VP of News Scott Livingston lambasts recent coverage of the company and accuses the NYT and WaPo of bias

Ross Barkan / The Guardian:
The closure of the Baltimore City Paper is a reminder that declining revenues pose a far greater threat to the news industry than Donald Trump

Caroline Cakebread / Business Insider:
Myspace's account recovery form, which had a flaw that let anyone who knew a user's email, full name, birthday, and username gain access, has now been removed

Todd Spangler / Variety:
Netflix reports Q2 revenue of $2.79B, vs. $2.76B expected, and total streaming subs grew 5.2M to 104M, vs. 3.2M expected; stock up 13%+
Alexandria Arnold / Bloomberg:
A startup named CoinDash halts its ICO, saying a hacker stole $7M by simply changing the ethereum address on its site that was intended to receive ICO funds
Kelly Fiveash / Ars Technica UK:
UK government announces that porn websites will have to verify UK users are aged 18+ by April 2018; users may be asked to verify with credit card details
